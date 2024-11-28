Black Friday is the best time to buy new laptop accessories and peripherals because they're available at unbeatable prices. The incredible savings will go a long way to upgrading your speakers and storage space and adding more ports for your mouse, keyboard, and other marked-down devices.

Best early Black Friday 2024 laptop accessory deals

You won't need to waste time looking for the best laptop accessory deals because they're all listed here to make things easier for you. Our ten best accessory deals include SSDs, portable monitors, and other essential hardware to get the best performance out of your laptop.

Samsung T7 Shield $264 $500 Save $236 Samsung's 4TB T7 Shield is perfect for expanding your laptop's storage space and backing up critical data. Its 1,050 1,000 MB/s read and write speeds will copy huge media libraries in no time, and the IP65 rating and 9.8-ft drop-test provide peace of mind about its durability. $264 at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB166C $90 $140 Save $50 Improve your productivity and efficiency with the 15.6-inch FHD Asus ZenScreen MB166C. It's perfect for work or play and easily connects to your laptop with a USB-C cable. The 11.8mm slimline design is slim enough to fit in most laptop bags and includes a sleeve to protect it from damage. $90 at Amazon

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack $72 $90 Save $18 SwissGear's 1900 ScanSmart bag is ideal for laptops up to 17 inches and comes in stylish colors like Black, Navy Ballistic, and Heather Grey. It offers ample padding for protection against drops and bumps and includes numerous pockets to store chargers, mice, and other accessories. $72 at Amazon

Cooler Master MK770 $70 $120 Save $50 Cooler Master's 98-key MK770 keyboard is compact enough to carry in your bag and includes hot-swappable Kailh switches to personalize your typing experience. It works on most laptops with flexible wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity. $70 at Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD $270 $465 Save $195 Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the best M.2 SSDs because of its blistering 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s read and write speeds. Its 4TB capacity makes it an excellent choice if you want to upgrade your laptop's storage capacity. $270 at Amazon

Creative Pebble Plus $38 $50 Save $12 The Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 speakers upgrade your laptop's sound with a pair of 2-inch mid-range drivers and a subwoofer. These affordable-priced speakers don't require a wall socket because they are USB-powered and are easy to connect via a 3.5mm cable. $38 at Amazon

Glorious Model O Wireless Gaming Mouse $50 $80 Save $30 The lightweight Glorious Model O Wireless Gaming Mouse weighs just 69g and has an ambidextrous shape that accommodates left or right-handed gamers. Its six-button design, 26,000 dpi sensor, and wireless connectivity make it perfect for players looking for an edge in competitive titles. $50 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra microSD card $19 $26 Save $7 Sandisk's Ultra 256GB MicroSD card is an easy and affordable way to upgrade your laptop's storage capacity or transfer pictures and videos from cameras. It offers decent data transfer speeds of 150MB/s and includes a handy adapter for most devices. $19 at Amazon

Besign LSX7 Laptop Stand $20 $26 Save $6 The Besign LSX7 laptop stand raises your laptop display to eye level, improving comfort and reducing strain and bad posture associated with hunching over a desk. It fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches and offers 9.8 inches of height adjustability and a 360-degree rotating arm to find the best viewing position. $20 at Amazon