Summary The Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2 offers durability and affordability, with over 170 sport modes.

The smartwatch features outstanding battery life of 12-15 days and accurate health sensors for blood oxygen levels and heart rate monitoring.

There's limited compatibility with outside apps, no iMessage display, and minor system tweaks needed.

Some high-end smartwatches are incredibly expensive -- there's just no denying it. You can end up spending at least $500 if you want to add a cellular plan to better integrate your phone and smartwatch. That said, plenty of people don't use even 50% of their smartwatch's capabilities.

At one point, Fitbit offered a nice balance between cost and features, but given the company is no longer producing smartwatches , it can be difficult to find an affordable smartwatch that still offers a ton of features. You don't have to opt for a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch if you don't want to. While these premium options can often help improve your work-life balance, they tend to be pricier than other options on the market.

This is where the Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2 comes in. This watch is made for outdoorsy people looking for a rugged activity tracker, but that don't want to pay a lot of money for a smartwatch. I've been testing the wearable out for a while, and it has me considering giving up my Apple Watch (it really is that good).

Recommended Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2 $135 $160 Save $25 The Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2 is a rugged smartwatch that is made for the outdoors. It is built to last and made from stainless steel with a Gorilla Glass screen. Pros & Cons Terrific battery life

Over 170 sport modes

Durability Not compatible with many outside apps

Does not show iMessages $135 at Amazon $160 at Kospet

Price, availability, & specs

An affordable entry in the market