Kospet is a well-known brand known for producing powerful and innovative smartwatches. The company has released two new rugged smartwatches - the Tank T2 and the Tank M2.

The Tank T2 is a feature-packed smartwatch perfect for those leading an active lifestyle. It is U.S. MIL-STD-certified and has a 5ATM and IP69K waterproof rating, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The 1.43" AMOLED display is clear and easy to read, and the HIFI Bluetooth calls with one switch feature makes it easy to stay connected on the go. The Tank M2 is another great option for those who lead an active lifestyle. It has a two-colour liquid silicone rubber mould that makes it comfortable to wear all day. Like the Tank T2, it has a 5ATM and IP69K waterproof rating and 70 sports modes with smart recognition.

The Tank T2 and Tank M2 are powerful and innovative smartwatches perfect for those leading an active lifestyle. They are durable, feature-packed, and have a wide range of features that make them stand out from the competition. Kospet is currently offering an attractive promotion on these smartwatches, allowing users to purchase them with a significant discount that ends on 15 January 2023 - in just a few days! This article highlights the unique features and capabilities of the two Rugger smartwatches, so you can claim the best deal on the Tank T2 and M2 smartwatch to usher forth the new year.

Original Price: $129.99

$129.99 Final Price: $99.99

$99.99 Dates: 15 December 2022 - 15 January 2023

Kospet Tank T2 is a rugged smartwatch built with a high-strength metal body resistant to vibration, drops, and car crushing. It is U.S. MIL-STD-810H certified, making it suitable for outdoor activities and harsh conditions. The AMOLED screen is made of self-luminescent materials and displays every detail clearly, even in intense outdoor lighting. It is energy-efficient and has an always-on time display. Below, we describe the features that make Tank T2 unique.

1. Futuristic design

The body of the Kospet Tank T2 is built with high-strength metal, which not only gives it a cool and tough appearance but also makes it resistant to vibration, drops, and car crushing. Whether hiking through rough terrain, participating in extreme sports, or running errands around town, the Tank T2 is built to withstand the elements and keep up with your busy schedule. It is the perfect smartwatch for those needing a durable and reliable device that can handle whatever life throws.

2. Perfect for rugged use

The Kospet Tank T2 is designed and made with materials based on U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards, making it suitable for outdoor activities and harsh conditions. This feature is especially useful for those who love to explore the great outdoors and push their limits. Whether you are mountain biking through rough terrain, climbing rocky cliffs, or just going for a hike in the rain, the Tank T2 is built to handle it all.

3. Brilliant AMOLED and retina display

The Kospet Tank T2 is powered by an AMOLED screen made of self-luminescent materials that ensures every detail is clearly visible, even in intense outdoor lighting. This feature is especially useful for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. AMOLED displays are more energy-efficient than LCD displays, so you can be sure your smartwatch will last all day. With the always-on time display enabled, you can stay proactive and informed anytime, anywhere.

4. 15 days of active use

The Kospet Tank T2 has a 410mAh pure cobalt battery with a high capacity and voltage, ensuring long-lasting battery life. With its double-mode, single-chip processor and extraordinary software algorithms, the Tank T2 can go for up to 50 days on standby and 15 days of active use. Tank T2's long-lasting battery life will ensure you always have the power you need to stay connected and on top of your schedule.

Original Price: $119.99

$119.99 Final Price: $89.99

$89.99 Dates: 15 December 2022 - 15 January 2023

The Kospet Tank M2 is a rugged smartwatch that combines outdoor sports design with its self-produced, two-colour liquid silicone rubber mould. The bezel and the bottom of the Tank M2 are made of high-strength metal and stainless steel panels, making it durable and resistant to wear and tear. The smartwatch has a long-lasting battery life, with up to 50 days on standby and 10 to 15 days of active use. Below, we describe the features that make Tank M2 unique.

1. Dual-tone liquid silicone rubber

The Kospet Tank M2 is a rugged smartwatch that combines outdoor sports design with its self-produced, two-colour liquid silicone rubber mould. The side body of the Tank M2 is embellished with colour-blocking soft silicone rubber, giving it a vibrant and stylish look. This dual-tone liquid silicone rubber adds a touch of personality to the smartwatch and makes it comfortable to wear all day long.

2. Durable metal body

The Kospet Tank M2 is built with a durable metal body designed to withstand the elements and handle whatever life throws its way. The bezel and the bottom of the smartwatch are made of high-strength metal and stainless steel panels, respectively, which secures the device's internal parts and makes it highly resistant to vibration, drops, and car crushing. Whether you are out for a run or participating in extreme sports, the Tank M2's durable metal body will handle it all.

3. Optimal for rugged conditions

The Kospet Tank M2 is a rugged smartwatch designed and made with materials based on U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards. This makes it suitable for any outdoor activities and harsh conditions. Whether you are mountain biking through rough terrain, climbing rocky cliffs, or just going for a hike in the rain, the Tank M2 is built to handle it all.

4. Incredibly powerful battery

The Kospet Tank M2 is equipped with an incredibly powerful battery that keeps you connected and on top of your schedule all day. The 410mAh pure cobalt battery has a high capacity and voltage, ensuring long-lasting battery life. The smartwatch also has a double-mode, single-chip processor and extraordinary software algorithms that minimize power consumption, making it even more efficient. This enables the Tank M2 to go for up to 50 days on standby and 10 to 15 days of continuous use.

In conclusion, the Kospet Tank T2 and Tank M2 are powerful and innovative smartwatches for those leading active lifestyles. They are durable, feature-packed smartwatches built to handle it all. Don't miss out on this limited-time promotion! You can get your hands on a Kospet Tank T2 for $99.99 or Tank M2 for $89.99 until 15 January 2023, which is right around the corner. Don't wait; get your rugged smartwatch today and start living your best life.