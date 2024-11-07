Key Takeaways The Kodak Step Photo Printer offers portability and ease of use with no need for ink cartridges.

Print quality is lacking, with inaccurate colors and cropping issues.

It is a fun alternative for printing photos from your phone but unsuitable for high-quality prints.

While we take more photos than ever, those photos largely live in the digital realm , rarely seeing the light of day. There's something special about having a physical photo, though. Holding a print in your hand or seeing it on your wall daily sparks something different than scrolling through endless images on your phone. It's a way to start a conversation, relive a memory, or spread inspiration and joy.

Ordering prints through online companies takes time, though, and photo printers are typically bulky and expensive. The Kodak Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer offers an affordable, portable alternative. It allows you to easily and quickly print photos from your phone, no matter where you are. Unfortunately, though, that convenience comes at a cost to quality. But if you accept it for what it is -- a playful photo printer -- it performs well enough.

Kodak Step Instant Mobile Photo Printer The Kodak Step is a compact and portable photo printer that lets you easily print photos from your phone. It uses Zero Ink technology, which doesn't require pricey ink cartridges and produces durable sticker-backed prints. Pros Simple to use

Small and portable

Rechargeable battery

No ink cartridges required Cons Inaccurate colors

Prints crop in on images

Limited editing tools $70 at Amazon $100 at Target

Price, availability, and specs

The Kodak Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer is available from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kodak, and more for $69.99. It comes in black, white, pink, or blue and can be bundled with a range of accessories or packs of paper. The printer uses three-by-five-inch ZINK paper instead of ink cartridges and features a rechargeable battery.

Kodak Step Instant Mobile Photo Printer Dimensions 3 x 5 x 1 in Photo Size 3 x 5 in Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Kodak Film type ZINK paper Battery life 25 prints Expand

What I liked about the Kodak Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer

Portability and simple controls

First and foremost, the Kodak Step printer is incredibly easy to set up and use. Once you download the Kodak Step Prints app, it's fast to pair your phone and get started. That means you can get to printing within a matter of minutes instead of fussing with pairing and settings.

The app is intuitive and makes it easy to import your photos. There are fun tools to mark up your photos, including plenty of playful stickers and frames. You can also add text or draw on your images to create unique designs or pass along a message to friends. The printer spits out a print relatively quickly, so you're not stuck waiting long.

One of the main benefits of the Kodak Step is its small size. It easily fits in a pocket or backpack so you can bring it with you on vacations or outings with friends.

The battery is rechargeable, and Kodak says it will last for roughly 25 prints (I didn't have enough paper to test that limit). Unfortunately, it charges via micro USB, not the more common USB-C format, so you'll need to remember to bring a cord along on trips.

Close

The Kodak Step uses Zero Ink (ZINK) technology, which uses special paper with embedded color crystals instead of ink cartridges in the printer itself. The printer exposes those crystals to heat patterns, creating your image. As a result, you won't have to worry about buying ink cartridges. A 50-pack of ZINK photo paper costs around $25, so it's a significantly cheaper alternative to the Fujifilm Instax Mini instant camera.

Beyond the benefit of not messing with ink cartridges, ZINK technology also means that when the print comes out, there's no wet ink. You can grab it immediately without worrying about smudging it. The paper is also highly durable and is resistant to moisture, rips, tears, and smudges. As an added fun bonus, each sheet is a sticker.

What I didn't like about the Kodak Step Instant Smartphone Photo Printer

Quality and controls are lacking