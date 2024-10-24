Key Takeaways Kodak's Mini Shot 3 Retro prints images via Bluetooth from smartphones but fails to save digital files after camera powers off.

Despite its vintage charm and decent print quality, the Mini Shot 3 Retro lacks saving digital images, has poor image quality, and unreliable printing tech.

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is not worth buying due to its poor image quality, self-deleting digital files, slow printing tech, and limited battery life.

Hybrid digital cameras with built-in printers merge modern technology with the classic ability to near instantly hold a print in your hands . The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is one such camera, and it puts a printer with a digital camera in a charming retro body. Besides printing the photos that the built-in camera takes, the Mini Shot 3 Retro can also use Bluetooth to print photos from a smartphone .

But, while the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro has vintage charm and colorful prints, the camera has an unusual flaw: when the camera powers off, all the digital files are deleted. In essence, they literally self-destruct. While I could try to romanticize the idea of a digital camera that doesn't actually save digital images as a modern disposable, the camera itself doesn't offer enough vintage charm to warrant such idealization.

Can the print quality salvage the Mini Shot 3 Retro's camera flaws? Or is this mobile photo printer a hard pass?

KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro $130 $170 Save $40 The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro has charming looks and a colorful built-in printer. The printer spits out three-inch images and can also connect to a smartphone to print images from there. But, oddly, all images are deleted once the camera powers down. That mixed with the poor image quality of the built-in camera makes the Mini Shot 3 Retro difficult to recommend. Pros Charming retro design

Prints from an iPhone are great

Affordable replacement paper Cons Digital images aren't saved anywhere

Image quality is quite poor

20 print battery life

Large and bulky $130 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

Don't let the Kodak in the name fool you. The Kodak name is actually licensed off to other companies, which means a majority of the "Kodak" products that you see on Amazon are actually manufactured by a different company. The company pays to use the Kodak name and logo so that they can stand out among the other products from unrecognizable brands. In the case of this camera-printer combo, the Mini Shot 3 Retro is produced by Prinics Co. Ltd.

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro sells for about $130 on Amazon when bundled with 60 sheets of photopaper. Oddly enough, the bundle without the extra paper has a list price of $170, making the bundle the obvious choice.

The company lists very few details in the specifications for this printer, but that list includes a 20-point battery life and a 1.77-inch LCD screen. The printer recharges using a micro-USB port.

What I like about the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro

The printer creates colorful three-inch images

While portable photo printers are no longer hard to find, a vast majority of them spit out prints that are around business-card-sized. The Kodak Mini Shot 3 churns out square images that are three inches on each side, which is considerably larger than most, while still maintaining the printer's compact form factor. There's a small white border at the bottom, but this piece isn't included in that 3x3 dimension and tears off easily if you want a borderless image. Or, you can add white borders in the app or even one that looks like the edges of real film.

That photopaper comes preloaded in a plastic cartridge that also contains the ink. So, you only need to pop open the side door, slide out the old cartridge, and slide the new one in. While it does mean quite a bit of plastic waste, it also makes the printer nearly foolproof to load.

The Kodak name is actually licensed off to other companies, which means a majority of the "Kodak" products that you see on Amazon are actually manufactured by a different company.

Each cartridge has enough for ten prints. Besides being easy to install, the paper is fairly affordable, costing around 30 cents per image. Yes, you can get 4x6 images from a lab for less, but mobile photo printers are designed for convenience -- not affordability. In comparison, the cost for Fujifilm Instax Mini film packs is around $1 each and Zink replacement paper for Canon's line of printers costs around 60 cents per print.

The print quality is pretty good considering the small size of the image. The picture lack some sharpness and detail, but that's to be expected for an image of this size. The colors are beautiful, however, and tend to stay close to the tones in the digital file.

While the mobile printer has a camera built-in, the Mini Shot 3 Retro connects to an iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to print out images shot on a smartphone instead. The print samples above all came from either my iPhone or mirrorless camera but were wirelessly printed on the 3 Retro. The connection process is incredibly simple. After downloading the app, you need to open the Bluetooth settings to connect. From there, the app is pretty self-explanatory, though most of the built-in editing tools in Kodak Photo Printer don't do as good of a job as other photo editing apps.

What I didn't like about the Kodak Mini Shot Retro 3

The camera is among the worst I've ever used

Imagine buying a digital camera, opening the instructions, and seeing in tiny six-point font these words: "Taken photos are deleted when the camera is powered off." Yes, you read that right -- the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a digital camera that automatically deletes each and every one of the photos that you take.

Presumably, you'll print the good ones before you turn the camera off. But, failing to save the digital images negates a majority of the benefits of choosing a hybrid digital-instant-printer over a real instant film camera. Yes, you can see if the image turns out using the tiny screen at the back before printing it, but if you want those photos digitized, you'll need to print and then scan them.

I could romanticize this shortcoming and say the 3 Retro feels like a digital disposable camera, except the photos on old film disposables were never thrown away, just the camera. To make matters worse, the camera sometimes freezes up, so I twice lost images before they were printed when I had to restart.

Hybrid digital-instant-print tech from other companies, including Fujifilm and Canon, allows you to both print and save the digital file, effectively allowing you to share physical prints in person and digital on social media. Why Prinics decided to forgo the SD card slot or internal memory to keep at least a few digital files saved is beyond me.