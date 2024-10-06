Key Takeaways Kodak Mini 2 Retro Printer offers easy usability, quality prints, and customizable settings within 90 seconds.

The small print size and ongoing costs for specific photo sheets are worth consideration.

The retro look and small size make it a fun companion for events, allowing you to print photos on the move.

For all the many memories that are created digitally on a phone, where the only limit to cataloging what's going on in your world is how much storage space is on your device, creating physical mementos doesn't seem as common, or as easy. Kodak 's Mini 2 Retro Photo printer is among a surge of small instant photo printers of the last couple of years looking to appeal to those who still want to have physical photos, but who also crave convenience. This relatively affordable and highly portable Kodak printer appears to satisfy those needs, offering a compromise between having sizable photos on hand for standard picture frames and only keeping photos on your phone.

I tested out the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Photo Printer to see just how useful and accessible it is, and whether, as someone who takes a lot of photos and enjoys reminiscing, there's room in my gadget-heavy life for another portable device.

KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Instant Photo Printer Pros Easy to use

Quality pictures

Customizable settings Cons Small prints

Cost over time $140 at Amazon

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Specs, pricing, and availability

Close

The lightweight, portable photo printer is available in three colors: black, white, and yellow. It includes eight photo sheets already on the device, so you can start using it right away. It also includes a short micro-USB cable for charging, likely further adding to your USB collection. There are bundle options available as well; you can purchase the printer along with extra printer sheets, a traveling case, wooden pegs for hanging up photos, stickers to affix to them, and a tin for storing all your creations.

The Kodak Mini 2 Retro Printer is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Kodak. A bundle including two sets of photo sheets typically retails for around $140, but is regularly on sale from under $100.

KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Instant Photo Printer Dimensions 132 X 76mm Photo Size 2.1 x 3.4-inch Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Kodak

What I liked about the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Photo Printer

Quick, quality photos with plenty of customization