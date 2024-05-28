Key Takeaways Quality and versatility make the Kodak Luma 150 a valuable investment for various activities and outdoor entertainment.

Lightweight and simple to use, with multiple inputs, this projector provides ease for sharing content with friends.

Keep in mind the resolution limitations and set reasonable expectations to fully enjoy its benefits for movie nights outdoors.

For all the handy gadgets and devices that strive to make our lives easier or simply more fun, I think there is so much value in owning a quality portable projector. When viewing or sharing content becomes more about the experience or convenience, a projector is a valuable tool. You can watch movies or shows outdoors, away from home, or just on your bedroom ceiling as you fall asleep.

They allow you to hook up devices to share videos, photos, or screens, whether it's with friends, family, or colleagues. The best projectors boast a variety of inputs, a simple interface, and a lightweight design, all of which I've seen the Kodak Luma 150 boast. That said, I was excited to give it a try -- and not the least disappointed.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector The Kodak Luma 150 is a lightweight, portable projector featuring a bright lamp, simple interface, and numerous inputs for versatile usage. Pros Lightweight

Multiple inputs

Bright in low light Cons Poor speakers

Low resolution

Not for daytime use

Price, specs, and availability

What do you get for the price?

The Kodak Luma 150 portable wireless projector retails for $220, and is available directly from Kodak, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. It boasts a native resolution of 640 x 360 and features an LED lamp capable of 50-ANSI lumens.

The projector possesses a throw ratio of 1:6 with a maximum picture spanning 120 inches. It includes a built-in 1W speaker as well as a built-in battery.

The projector weighs less than half a pound, and is about 4-inches by 4-inches in size.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Native Resolution 640 x 360 ANSI Lumens 50 Projection Technology DLP® Throw Ratio 1.6 Lamp Type RGB LED Ports HDMI® 1.4/2.0, USB 2.0, microSD™, 3.5mm aux Size 3.94” x 3.94” x 0.91” Weight 7.75 oz.

What I liked

A slim design with a surprisingly punchy image

Upon opening the box, I was immediately impressed with the look and feel of the projector. It's very lightweight yet feels durable and somehow still attractive, at least for a piece of machinery.

Another immediate plus is that it comes with helpful accessories. There are a couple items that would be helpful to have, but it does include an HDMI cable and USB-C power adapter, as well as three different types of input styles, which is a pretty big deal when it comes to travel, whether you choose to use the projector or want to charge a different device.

Close

While the protector will hold a charge, it's not a particularly long charge, with the battery lasting from between 1.5 and 2.5 hours, but it's still very helpful for casual viewing and business meetings. Still, the projector includes an HDMI input, a USB-C input, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio output. All of that put together means you've several ways to connect content to the projector so that you can watch what you want and hear it the way you want to hear it.

The controls are pretty intuitive, with buttons that light up on the top of the device. There are four different input options available when the projector is on, and you can scroll left or right, go back, or hit enter as you need. There is also a wheel to adjust focus, although that wasn't an issue for me. The bottom of the unit allows for easy tripod connection, as well, which I found to be another handy feature.

I set up the projector about 12 to 15 feet from the screen, and it was more than capable of producing a worthy image.

I set it up for a movie night in my backyard, and the quality and ease it offered put it at the top of the list for such an outing. I had it turned on at least an hour before the sun fully set, and it was plenty bright enough to enjoy. I set up the projector about 12 to 15 feet from the screen, and it was more than capable of producing a worthy image. Some darker scenes were hard to see, but knowing that a bunch of 4K QLED smart TVs also struggle with contrast, I'm not going to hold it against the projector.

I wouldn't recommend watching anything brooding or intense (sorry Zack Snyder's Justice League), but in all, it took little time to set up a movie (I hooked up my laptop and connected a speaker), and the result was a success.

What I didn't like

Some minor flaws and limitations

I can definitely tell this projector was made more for business in mind than for entertainment. Of course, you can use it for anything you want, but there are newer projectors that seem designed with the content consumer in mind instead of the business person, and this isn't it. There are no built-in streaming apps, and the wireless operation is geared more towards sharing files on your screen than movies or shows.

I'm happy to use this projector to watch movies during the summer outside, or perhaps on a cottage vacation somewhere that may be lacking a decent screen or entertainment setup.

The low resolution is also geared more towards business meetings and casual entertainment consumption, which is fair. I'm happy to use this projector to watch movies during the summer outside, or perhaps on a cottage vacation somewhere that may be lacking a decent screen or entertainment setup. This is no substitute for a quality TV, however, but it's higher price point for its lower resolution may start to make you wonder about the investment. If you're looking for higher-quality resolution, you don't have to pay too, too much more to find a decent at-home projector.

I never anticipated using the speakers that came with the projector, and I certainly never expected them to be any good. They are as you would expect in a small, portable projector that prizes convenience, which is just fine.

I was hoping for a simple and easy way to play movies on this projector without having to deal with a bunch of other devices and cables, but some clever and careful planning was still required. There is a screen-sharing mode, but it requires you to hop on to the projector's own Wi-Fi channel. There are plenty of ways in which screen sharing can be useful, but streaming content is not exactly one of them, mainly because by logging on to the Kodak's Wi-Fi, you're logging off from another source. That mean in order to cast content, you'll have to have titles downloaded, and there may be some compatibility issues that arise, though it does support Apple AirPlay and Miracast.

If you want to create your own backyard movie night, you'll need to invest in a few other accessories. The projector does not include a tripod, audio jack cable, or a screen. You'll also want a proper speaker.

Expectations are important when it comes to a projector such as this, as well as an understanding of how you will use it. I don't use it for any professional matters, and while I see some value in the sharing of content, I also know there are a lot of other ways to cast your screen or allow for multiple people to view the same thing at the same time. It's indeed a quality projector, you just need to make sure you have the right use for it.

Verdict: is the Kodak Luma 150 projector worth the investment?

Quality and versatility give it value, but the price gives pause

Although it comes as a bit of a pricey investment, the Kodak Luma 150 provides a bright light source and plenty of versatility. The lightweight yet sturdy design is key for portability, and its simple controls and multiple inputs allow you to use it for a variety of activities, including backyard movie night. Just keep in mind its resolution limitations and set your expectations justly, and you can surely find plenty of use and enjoyment out of it. I know it will be my companion for outdoor entertainment and excursions.