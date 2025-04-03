Summary

  • Kobo's Libra Colour is revolutionary, offering note-taking features and Google Drive access.
  • Ensure Wi-Fi connectivity for easy syncing. Access is crucial for ebook and Pocket syncing.
  • Personalize settings for a more chilled-out reading experience, including auto natural light adjustment.

I've been a Kobo user for as long as I've owned an e-reader.

I've always preferred the more open nature of the company's e-reader platform compared to Amazon's closed Kindle ecosystem (that's set to get a lot more siloed soon) . With that in mind, I've noticed that a lot of people are making the jump from the Kindle to the Kobo , and while both e-reader platforms are very similar, there are also a few key settings that will improve your reading experience on Rakuten's e-readers.

If you've been using the Kobo ecosystem for a while, you might already be aware of these quick tricks, but if you just got your hands on a newer Kobo like the Libra Colour, this list will come in handy.

