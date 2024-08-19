Key Takeaways The Kobo Libra Color offers the perks of physical books without distractions.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is pricier but has faster performance than Kobo Libra Color.

The Kobo Libra Color links to Google Drive and offers colorful highlighting.

As back-to-school season approaches, most students are deciding whether to take notes for the new year on a traditional notebook or switch to an iPad. Throughout high school and college, and now for graduate school, I always opted for taking notes in a regular notebook. Tablets like iPads have been too distracting for me, preventing me from actually paying attention in class.

However, as I began to need even more books for school, I started searching for a way to compact my books and notebooks without buying an iPad. That’s when I found out that e-readers now allow readers to annotate, write in notebooks, and even offer limited internet access.

As a former physical book loyalist, I missed so many perks of a physical book that e-readers just don’t have. The main perk being the ability to annotate. Tons of thoughts race through my mind as I read, especially when reading a book related to work or school, so I love having the option to write in the margins. But these new e-readers combine the perks of physical books and e-books.

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe has been the most significant player in the stylus-compatible e-reader industry, but this spring, Rakuten announced its Kobo Libra Colour, an e-reader that allows users to scribble all over the pages. I’ve used Kindle and Kobo e-readers in the past and have been a fan of both devices, which made me torn between which to buy. Naturally, I needed to get both. If you’ve been deciding between the Kindle Scribe and Kobo Libra Colour, I’ve used both for the past few weeks.

Price, Availability, and Specs

Both devices are available on Amazon, with Kobo being slightly more accessible to buy at Walmart and directly through Rakuten. The Kindle Scribe, which includes the basic pen, costs $340. Rakuten’s Kobo Libra Colour only costs about $220 but doesn’t include the essential stylus needed to write on the device. The stylus will cost an extra $70, and a sleeping cover costs $40, bringing the total to $330.



Kobo Libra Colour Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle Brand Kobo Kindle Screen 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display with FastGLR and Dark Mode (150ppi) 10.2-inch Paperwhite display (300ppi) Storage 32GB 16GB, 32GB or 64GB Connectivity USB-C USB-C Battery A single charge on the eReader lasts up to 40 days, based on 30 minutes of reading per day with the front light at 30% brightness and WiFi and Bluetooth® wireless technology off. A single charge lasts up to 12 weeks based on a half hour of reading per day, with wireless off and the light setting at 13. Buttons Power button, page turn buttons Power button Weight 7.03oz (199.5g) 15.3oz (433g) Dimensions 5.7 x 6.3 x 0.32-inches (144.6 x 161 x 8.3mm) 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22-inch (196 x 230 x 5.8mm excluding feet) Waterproofing IPX8 IPX8

Design and Display

One of the most significant differentiating factors between the Kobo and Kindle is the design and display. The Kindle Scribe reminds me more of a standard tablet, whereas the Kobo Libra Colour still has an e-book feel to it.

The Kindle Scribe is significantly bigger than the Kobo Libra Colour. The Scribe has a 10.2-inch e-ink display, whereas the Kobo features a 7-inch display. If you’re familiar with either the home screens on the Kindle or Kobo, they remain the same, except now both devices offer a separate section for notebooks.

Both devices have a paperlike screen texture, but the Kindle Scribe definitely feels more like a tablet screen than the Kobo Libra Colour. Another bonus about the Kobo Libra Colour’s design is the addition of buttons on the side of the tablet. The buttons make it so much easier to turn a page forward or backward, giving it a significant advantage over the Scribe.