Larger screen eReaders are becoming more popular, especially as many of them now come with a stylus to take notes or add annotations to eBooks.

There are several on the market today, from the likes of ReMarkable and Lenovo, but seasoned eBook specialists, Amazon Kindle and Kobo, have eacn made significant advancements in the genre - with Kobo's latest Elipsa 2E directly tackling some of the tech introduced with the Kindle Scribe at the tail end of 2022.

So, how do those two compare? We look at them to give you a heads-up on which might be best for you.

Specs, price and availability

The Kobo Elipsa 2E is the new kid on the block, having launched in April 2023. There's just one variant available - with 32GB of storage - and it can be purchased from Kobo directly for $399.99 in the US. It is also available in the UK for £349.99. For that, you get the 10.3-inch eReader and the new Kobo Stylus 2, Pre-orders are available now, with shipping expected to start on 19 April 2023.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe has been available for a bit longer, since autumn 2022. It is priced at $389.99 in the US for the equivalent 32GB model with Amazon's "Premium Pen" stylus. It's also available in the UK for £379.99. There is also a 16GB version with a "Basic Pen" and a 64GB model for those who require more storage.



Kobo Elipsa 2E Amazon Kindle Scribe Screen 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 10.2-inch Paperwhite Resolution 227ppi 300ppi Storage 32GB 32GB (16GB, 64GB also available) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Front Light Yes Yes Weight 390g 433g Dimensions 193 x 227 x 7.5mm 196 x 230 x 5.8mm Format Support EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, CBZ, CBR AZW3, AZW, EPUB, MOBI, PDF Document Formats TXT, HTML, RTF TXT, HTML, DOCX, DOC Image Formats JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP Audio Formats Kobo Audiobooks Audible audiobooks (AAX) Battery Life "Weeks" "Up to 12 weeks"

Kobo Elipsa 2E vs Amazon Kindle Scribe design and build

There is very little to choose between the Elipsa 2E and Kindle Scribe when it comes to the design of each device. They have very similar form factors, even though the larger part of the side bezel on each is on the opposite side (by default). Of course, you can just flip either eReader 180-degrees and they'll look identical.

The display on the Kobo is fractionally larger, at 10.3- in comparison to 10.2-inches, but you'll barely notice. They are also solidly built, although the Kobo is a touch lighter, while the Kindle Scribe is thinner. The rest of the physical dimensions are roughly the same.

The included stylus (the Kobo Stylus 2 and Premium Pen, respectively) each attach magnetically.

Kobo Elipsa 2E vs Amazon Kindle Scribe display, hardware and extras

The two devices adopt a different type of display, but both serve the same function. The Kobo Elipsa 2E has an E Ink Carta 1200 screen sporting 227-pixels per inch. It refreshes quickly and looks crisp, even on the 10.3-inch real estate. The Kindle Scribe, however, ups the ante with the resolution, offering 300ppi on a similar-sized screen - giving that little bit more sharpness to text. Its display uses Amazon's own Paperwhite technology.

Both devices feature a front light and the option for different tones of white - which will help reduce eyestrain when reading at night, for example. They also each come with 32GB of storage, although the Kindle Scribe is the only one to offer 16GB and 64GB alternatives, too.

Thanks to the included Kobo Stylus 2 and Premium Pen (note, the 16GB Scribe comes with a lesser-specced Basic Pen), both devices allow you to write notes directly on the screen, either in a notepad area or directly on eBooks and documents. There are different note backgrounds to choose from on each, such as a grid, lines or black, and you can then send those notes to different cloud services.

In the case of the Elipsa 2E, you can link it to Dropbox, with Google Drive support coming soon. The Kindle Scribe will soon link to a Microsoft 365 account and allow the import and export of Word documents.

As for the stylus pens, they both perform similar functionality, with digital eraser capabilities built into the top of each. However, the Kobo Stylus 2 requires charging (through USB-C) whereas the Kindle Scribe Premium Pen is battery-free.

Kobo Elipsa 2E vs Amazon Kindle Scribe features and differences

In terms of features, both the Kindle Scribe and Kobo Elipsa 2E perform similar functions from the box, but there are some key differences when you dig a little.

The obvious difference between the two comes to buying eBooks and audiobooks. The Amazon device uses the Kindle Store, of course, and the Amazon-owned Audible service, while Rakuten Kobo has its own eBook and audiobook online retail outlet. Both feature a huge amount of content, and it's unlikely you'll find something on one that isn't on the other - unless you're looking for something very obscure.

Kobo has also caught up with its main rival when it comes to a subscription service, with Kobo Plus finally launching in the US and UK to counter Amazon's Kindle Unlimited and Audible duo. That means, for one monthly fee, you can download and read more than a million eBooks and 100,000 audiobooks.

And, to help with the latter, both devices support Bluetooth for connection to wireless headphones.

It's hard to pin down exactly how long the battery life lasts on either device, but both companies claim their respective device will last for weeks between charges (through USB-C).

Kobo Elipsa 2E vs Amazon Kindle Scribe: Which should you buy?

While Kobo is not new to this particular party, its Elipsa 2E is the youngest of the two being compared here and therefore has a few refinements that make it an excellent proposition if you're in the market for a super-sized eReader / notebook. However, there are a couple of things that help the Kindle Scribe shade it slightly.

The fact that the included Premium Pen doesn't need recharging is actually a big deal, as you won't need to remember to plug in your stylus at times. Also, it's actually a touch cheaper when it comes to the direct equivalent.

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Scribe Our top choice There's no doubt about it, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a desirable object, especially at its price. The higher resolution display is definitely a win, while future integration with Microsoft Word (through the coming 365 support) makes it useful for many work and learning applications. $389.99 at Amazon

That being said, the Kobo Elipsa 2E is a very capable device in its own right and is a great alternative, especially for those who don't want to commit to the Amazon ecosystem. It's also easier to get non-branded eBooks onto the eReader and it supports a wider range of formats. Plus, if you take it to a supporting local library, you can lend eBooks through its OverDrive feature, too.

Kobo Elipsa 2E Great alternative Kobo has really upped its game with its eReaders over the last year or so and the Elipsa 2E continues that trend. Its new Stylus 2 is great, while the addition of an optional Kobo Plus subscription helps take the eReader to the next level. $399.99 at Kobo

Whichever you choose, we doubt you'll be disappointed and with dedicated covers and spare stylus tips also available, they should each last you a fair few years.