Kobo has introduced a new version of its larger, stylus-compatible eReader that has the spec and capabilities to take on the likes of the Amazon Kindle Scribe and ReMarkable 2. The company has also launched Kobo Plus, a subscription service that provides access to over a million eBooks and audiobooks.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E has a large, 10.3-inch, 227ppi E Ink display that can be used to read eBooks and also take notes using a paper-like experience thanks to an included, upgraded Kobo Stylus 2. There is an adjustable front-light in the form of the brand's proprietary ComfortLight Pro, which reduces blue light and eyestrain, and the notebook functionality enables you to create different digital jotter pads to write or doodle in, then export them to the cloud via the likes of Dropbox. Google Drive support is coming soon, too.

You can also use the enhanced stylus to add notes to books or PDF files, while a digital eraser in the top of the pen lets you correct mistakes or remove annotations again.

As for the eReader itself, it links with the Kobo Store and comes with 32GB of on-board storage. The 2,400mAh battery lasts for "weeks" on a single charge and Bluetooth connectivity means you can connect wireless headphones to listen to any of the more than 100,000 audiobooks that are available.

As with other Kobo eReaders, local library eBook borrowing is available through one-touch Overdrive access, while plenty of formats are supported, including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, and FlePub. CBZ and CBR comic books can also be read on the Elipsa 2E.

Kobo Elipsa 2E The Kobo Elipsa 2E comes with the latest version of the brand's digital pen - Kobo Stylus 2 - which gives you a paper-like experience when you're taking notes or making annotations. It has a 10.3-inch E Ink display and can be used to read eBooks or listen to audiobooks. See at Kobo

The Kobo Elipsa 2E retails for $399.99 in the US, £349.99 in the UK with pre-orders now available. Anyone who pre-orders one up to 18 April 2023 will get a £25 Kobo eGift card for free, which will be redeemable for eBooks and audiobooks.

The device will ship from 19 April 2023.

What is Kobo Plus?

Also launched alongside the Elipsa 2E is Kobo Plus - a new subscription service that provides access to over 1.3 million eBooks and/or 100,000 audiobooks for one monthly fee.

There are two tiers available, with Kobo Plus Read and Kobo Plus Listen each available for $9.99 / £8.99 per month. Alternatively, for $12.99 / £11.99 per month, Kobo Plus Read and Listen gives you access to all the content.

Kobo Plus is available on other supported Kobo devices too, as well as through the Kobo app for iOS, Android and desktop. You can even listen to the audiobooks on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.