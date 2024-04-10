Key Takeaways Kobo introduces new color E Ink eReaders.

Color E Ink technology promises the benefits of E Ink without the need for monochrome.

The three new devices from Kobo will be available for purchase at the end of April.

Popular eReader company Rakuten Kobo has just announced the latest additions to its reading device portfolio -- the Kobo Libra Color, the Kobo Clara Color, and the Kobo Clara BW. All three devices are available for pre-order, with general availability slated for April 30.

Color E Ink comes to Kobo

No more black and white books or notes

The first two models in Kobo's new lineup in particular are quite notable, as they are the first from Kobo to leverage colored E Ink technology.

"Both devices are equipped with a ​color E Ink Kaleido 3 display, offering a subtle palette for print lovers and digital readers alike looking to bring life to their libraries," the company says.

The Libra Color retails for $219.99, has a seven-inch 300ppi display, and ships with 32GB of storage. The Clara Color, on the other hand, is listed for a price of $149.99 and comes with a six-inch 300ppi screen, and with 16GB of storage.

Kobo promises 'weeks' of battery life for both units. We're looking at 40 days based on 30 minutes of daily reading at 30% brightness, and with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned off. Dropping the brightness down to 10% nets an increase to 53 total days of runtime.

Traditional black and white fans get a treat as well

For fans of the traditional black and white E Ink experience, Kobo is throwing you a bone as well. The Clara BW model is a bit cheaper at an asking price of $129.99, which nets you a six-inch monochrome 300ppi display, the same quoted battery life, and 16GB of storage for all your reading needs.

For the extra price of admission, the Libra Color brings support for the Kobo Stylus 2, which can be used to annotate and mark up on the display in the vain of a note-taking tablet. Of course, the stylus is a separate purchase of $69.99, which needs to be accounted for as well.

Besides the pen digitizer, larger display, and extra storage the more expensive model offers, the general suite of features is standard across the three devices. They all feature an IPX8 rating, meaning they are certified to last up to one hour while submerged in two meters of water. Bluetooth connectivity also comes out of the box, as well as a ComfortLight Pro screen filter to reduce blue light emissions when you're trying to get some shut-eye.

Kobo also makes mention of its commitment to sustainability and repairability, highlighting that the company is partnering with the well-known iFixit.

"All three new devices are repairable so that customers can extend the life of their eReader and replace components," says Kobo.

Other environmentally-forward enhancements that all three models benefit from include 100% PSC recycled paper packaging, and a body made from recycled plastics. A lineup of compatible magnetic SleepCovers for the devices are also made out of recycled materials.

E Ink is here to stay

E Ink is a pretty remarkable display technology, and it's been popular with some of the best dedicated eReaders for a number of years now. It's visually similar to a printed piece of paper, which can reduce eye fatigue when compared to staring at a bright LCD or OLED panel. Devices outfitted with E Ink also benefit from greater outdoor visibility, as well as increased power efficiency.

Besides notoriously slow refresh rates, the Archilles' Heel of E Ink technology has long been its lack of support for color. This has slowly been changing in recent years, with colored panels becoming increasingly available on the consumer market.

It's great to see Kobo jumping in on the action, though we'll have to wait and see how these E Ink Kaleido 3 displays can deliver in the real world.