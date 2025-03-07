Summary King Charles III is releasing an Apple Music show called The King's Music Room featuring his favorite artists.

The playlist premieres on Apple Music 1 radio for free on March 10 at 6am GMT, and will be available anytime for Apple Music subscribers.

The show aims to celebrate Commonwealth Day and the talents of Commonwealth nations in music.

I don't think anyone had this on their 2025 bingo card.

Apple has announced that King Charles III will release his own playlist and Apple Music show , called The King's Music Room, hosted and recorded by the King in his office at Buckingham Palace. The show will explore the King's "musical journey," featuring artists such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, and share some of his memories of interacting with them.

The playlist will premiere on the Apple Music 1 radio station on March 10 at 6am GMT for free (2am EST/11pm PST). If you want to tune in live (I don't blame you), the playlist will be available anytime for Apple Music subscribers starting March 10.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places," the King said in his introductory remarks about the show.

Why is the King doing this?

The release coincides with Commonwealth Day

You may be thinking to yourself, why on earth is King Charles III releasing an Apple Music show? Well, the answer to that question is to celebrate Commonwealth Day on March 10, which coincides with the release of the show. Commonwealth Day is an annual event held every second Monday in March to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations, which includes 56 countries.

"The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity," said Errollyn Wallen, Master of The King's Music Room, in a press release.

If you're curious about the King's music preferences, you can check them out yourself on March 10 on Apple Music. If you're more interested in what American presidents listen to, former US President Barack Obama releases a summer playlist every year, which you can check out on Spotify.