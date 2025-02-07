With Valentine’s Day around the corner, now is as good a time as ever to treat yourself or someone close to you with the gift of a brand-new e-reader. Thanks to these new Kindle deals on Amazon, now is a great time to pick one up and save some money while you’re doing it.

Right now, on Amazon, you can get the brand-new 16GB Kindle Paperwhite (2024) for $135. That’s $25 off its regular price of $160. This is Amazon’s fastest Kindle model yet, with 25 percent faster page turns and a 7-inch glare-free display.

If you want to add a splash of color to your e-reading experience, Amazon also has the 32GB Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024) on sale for $230. That’s $50 off its regular price of $280. This is the first Kindle to feature a color E Ink display, which makes it great for people interested in comic books or graphic novels.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) $135 $160 Save $25 Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is its fastest yet, with 25 percent faster page turns. It also has a larger 7-inch display. $135 at Amazon

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024) $230 $280 Save $50 Amazon's first-ever Kindle e-reader with a 7-inch color E Ink display, perfect for reading magazines, comic books or graphic novels. $230 at Amazon

Why choose a Kindle?

Amazon has one of the largest e-book libraries

One of the biggest reasons people make the switch to a Kindle is for convenience. I still love reading physical books, but the issue is that they can be hard to travel with. E-readers, like the Kindle, make it easy to bring tons of books with you anywhere you go. Kindles are also small and lightweight, perfect for storing in your backpack or luggage.

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is designed to be the quintessential travel companion for e-reading. The 7-inch display adjusts to various lighting conditions, making it perfect for reading during the day or at night. Additionally, its ultra-thin design makes it comfortable to hold for prolonged periods. If the Kindle’s monochrome display has deterred you from getting an e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition resolves that issue, making it ideal for anyone who enjoys comic books or magazines. However, there have been issues with some Colorsoft models.

Finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Amazon's massive selection of e-books for the Kindle. By picking up a Kindle, you can access the Kindle store, which has over 15 million titles available to read. If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's gift, a Kindle might be the ideal choice. It's never too late to swap the bookshelf for an e-reader. If you're unsure about a Kindle still, you can check out Kindle alternatives and other e-reading apps .