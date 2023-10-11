Amazon Kindle Unlimited Get 3 months free This Kindle Unlimited deal offers unlimited reading and listening across any device for a promotional period of 3 months, entirely free of charge, marking down from its original price of $35.97 for this duration. After the 3-month promotional period, the subscription will automatically renew at a rate of $11.99/month plus any relevant taxes. Members can opt to cancel at any time. $12 a month on Amazon.com

Prime Members can get free access to Kindle Unlimited for three months, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event.

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over four million books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, magazines, and comics. Getting three months for free is a great way to test out if you'll use the service. You could even pick up a new Kindle device to go along with the Unlimited subscription, since many of them, including the Kindle Paperwhite, are on sale for Prime Day.

A three-month subscription to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited usually costs $36 (or $11.99 per month).

Why should you get Amazon Kindle Unlimited during Prime Day?

For starters, this offer ensures that you won't be out a single penny if you choose to cancel before the three-month period concludes.

Kindle Unlimited provides access to a vast library of millions of books, encompassing hit bestsellers, timeless classics, and the latest releases. Additionally, it comes with thousands of audiobooks, perfect for those always on the move. But the benefits of Kindle Unlimited don't stop at books; your subscription also covers an extensive range of magazines such as Rolling Stone, People, and Time. In terms of comics, you'll be able to read Marvel and DC Comics.

Embracing a Kindle Unlimited subscription can be a step toward cultivating healthier screen time habits, benefiting not just you, but your entire family. With a single subscription, you have the option to share access with another adult, as well as up to four children and four teens through your Amazon Household account. Considering the overwhelming impact of social media these days, diving into a good book serves as a refreshing and beneficial alternative.