Many of the Black Friday deals we've found on Amazon are for devices. We've compiled a giant list of the best deals available on Amazon, and just about every single one is a physical product you have shipped to your home. Then we were slapped on the back of the head by this one: you can get three months of Amazon's Kindle Unlimited reading service for $1.

This subscription normally sells for $12 monthly, which means three months would typically set you back $36. Percentage-wise, this has to be one of the best Black Friday deals out there.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited (especially at this price)

Amazon says its Kindle Unlimited service offers more than 4 million digital titles. Many books are from smaller writers just building a name for themselves, but some have fantastic reviews and are worth a look. There are also audiobooks, comics, and magazines included, so you'll have a hard time running out of stuff to read.

I signed up as soon as I saw this deal, as it's just too cheap not to try it. As such, here are a few books I added to my reading that I plan to work my way through during the three-month trial period (and maybe beyond if it takes me longer to read all of them).

The really beautiful thing about a service like this is that we can try any of the books listed above (or any other books), and if we don't like them, we can stop reading and go on to the next one since we don't have to pay for each book.

