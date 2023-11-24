Amazon Kindle Unlimited
If you like reading, whether you own a Kindle or not, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find this year. Normally, Kindle Unlimited sells for $12 monthly, but you can get it for $1 for three months. Sure, it doesn't have every book under the sun, but there's enough quality reading material on the service to last you an absurdly long time.
Many of the Black Friday deals we've found on Amazon are for devices. We've compiled a giant list of the best deals available on Amazon, and just about every single one is a physical product you have shipped to your home. Then we were slapped on the back of the head by this one: you can get three months of Amazon's Kindle Unlimited reading service for $1.
This subscription normally sells for $12 monthly, which means three months would typically set you back $36. Percentage-wise, this has to be one of the best Black Friday deals out there.
Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited (especially at this price)
Amazon says its Kindle Unlimited service offers more than 4 million digital titles. Many books are from smaller writers just building a name for themselves, but some have fantastic reviews and are worth a look. There are also audiobooks, comics, and magazines included, so you'll have a hard time running out of stuff to read.
I signed up as soon as I saw this deal, as it's just too cheap not to try it. As such, here are a few books I added to my reading that I plan to work my way through during the three-month trial period (and maybe beyond if it takes me longer to read all of them).
- The Serpent and the Wings of Night: This book is insanely popular on Kindle Unlimited with over 50,000 reviews. It's part of the Crowns of Nyaxia series, so if you enjoy the first one, you could be sucked in for a long time unless you're a ridiculously fast reader.
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life: This self-help book has been on my reading list for a while, but I never ended up buying it. Now that I have Kindle Unlimited, I can finally learn how to subtly care less without being careless.
- The Silent Patient: I had to do a double take when I saw that this thriller had over 275,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 rating. I love a good suspenseful book, so I fully intend on immersing myself in this one during my trial.
- The Immortal Doc Holliday: Hidden: I love all things Doc Holliday. When I heard there was a series about the greatest Western legend gaining immortality, I had to add it to my reading list. Will I make it through all 14 books? Who knows, but I will surely give the first one a shot.
- The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World: I like history and this sounds like an interesting story with good reviews.
The really beautiful thing about a service like this is that we can try any of the books listed above (or any other books), and if we don't like them, we can stop reading and go on to the next one since we don't have to pay for each book.
