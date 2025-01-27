Summary Some of the Kindle's most helpful features are buried in a menu.

You can screenshot your books, organize them into collections, and even invert your whole screen to read in Dark Mode.

Amazon's also made it possible to send web articles to your Kindle for a better reading experience.

Amazon's e-reader is as popular as it is not just because of the company's tight control over online book sales (it certainly helps, to be clear) but also for the basic reason that is a capable gadget on its own terms. It's simple to use, but offers access to a bunch of features that can take your reading game to the next level if you want them to. It's one of the best e-readers out there.

If you just purchased a Kindle, or you've had one for years and are looking to get back into the habit of using it, here are some tips and tricks that can help you get more mileage out of your Kindle and the skills it already has.

1 Organize your books into collections

Think of it like a digital bookshelf