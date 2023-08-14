Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Scribe $345 $420 Save $75 When it comes to well-rounded eReaders that can almost replace your tablet, you can't beat the Amazon Kindle Scribe. The top-of-the-line model is currently on sale for $344.99, which is a great deal for the 64GB device and the Premium Pen. $345 at Amazon

Most eReaders are fairly basic devices that let you read books and not do much else. The Amazon Kindle Scribe is slightly different, blurring the line between eReader and tablet. It has stylus support for writing, journaling, and sketching, which you won't find on many other readers. All models are on sale, with the base one currently selling for $279.99, which is a great discount off the normal $339.99 price. The top model, which comes with 64GB of space and the Premium Pen, is on sale for $344.99.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReader devices you can buy. It uses the E Ink display technology to create a reader you can draw and write on, much like you would with a tablet (or a pen and paper, if that's your thing).

Our Kindle Scribe review called out several major positives, including its big sharp display, the natural feel and sound of handwriting, long battery life, and the fact that it comes with a stylus by default. "From a hardware and feature perspective, it's well made, it's got enough features to make it genuinely useful and the fact it has a sharp screen with front lighting and a pen included as standard makes it comparatively good value for money. Plus, you get access to Amazon's massive library of content, which can never be overlooked," said our review.

While it's not a cheap device, this deal makes it much more affordable. If you read a lot and like the idea of writing notes while on your books, you'll absolutely love the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Just don't snooze on this deal because it'll be gone before you know it, and you'll be back to paying full price.