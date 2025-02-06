Summary A new update is rolling out for the Kindle Scribe that updates its Active Canvas feature.

Users can now open up a new panel on side margins of what they're reading to take notes in.

Amazon also recently added new AI features to the Kindle Scribe. Both updates are available on the 2022 and 2024 Kindle Scribe.

The Kindle Scribe is a handy device for those who like to take notes while reading. With the launch of the new Kindle Scribe in 2024 , Amazon introduced a new feature called Active Canvas that allows users to write notes directly into the book they are reading with the text automatically forming around it, making it seem like its part of the page.

Now, Amazon is updating Active Canvas further, providing users with a new way to take notes on the Kindle Scribe. The latest update adds a new side panel which lets you take notes in the margins, expand them for additional detail, and collapse them to revert to the original page view. To access the new note-taking side panel, simply tap the margin icon located at the top right of the screen.

The update is being rolled out for the 2024 and 2022 Kindle Scribe, so you should see it soon. If you don’t want to wait, you can download it directly from Amazon.

Amazon recently added new AI features

You can now summarize your notes and convert them into text

In another recent update, Amazon added two new AI features to the Kindle Scribe. The first is an AI-powered handwriting tool that lets users quickly convert scribbled notes into a neater-looking script font. Users can choose between four different fonts to give their writing a more "elegant look." To use the feature, tap the AI icon in your notebook and select "Refine writing."

The second is a new AI-powered summarization feature that assists you in organizing your notes. By tapping the AI icon in your notebook and selecting "Summarize," you can effortlessly transform your notes into concise bullet points. This feature is handy for those who take extensive notes and want a quick recap of them.

The update to Active Canvas and the two new AI features are now available on the 2022 and 2024 Kindle Scribe. Your device must be connected to Wi-Fi for it to be automatically updated. If you're looking for a Kindle-like alternative, this new E Ink smartphone from the Minimal Company might interest you.