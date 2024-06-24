Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite offers the ultimate eReader experience with a long-lasting battery life, high definition display, and endless access to your favorite books. Pros Faster Better display Easy to use with Amazon account Cons Easier to break $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy $140 at Target

Kobo Clara B&W The Kobo Clara eReader can hold thousands of books and has a two-week battery life, making it a convenient alternative to physical books. Pros More durable Cons Need to subscribe to a Kobo account Slower Shorter battery life $130 at Amazon



For years, I've always been a proponent of physical books over e-reader tablets. I was the annoying person who would get into full-on debates with my friends over the necessity of physical books and how e-readers take away from the reading experience. While I still stand by that, I have to admit: I love e-readers. Call me a hypocrite, but after trying the Kobo Clara B&W e-reader for the first time a couple of weeks ago, I finally understand the hype.

E-readers are easy to take wherever you go. They fit into your bag without taking up the same amount of space as a 300 plus page book. Plus, they're so light you won't even notice the e-reader is there. The Kobo Clara B&W e-reader was my first taste of e-readers, and since then, I've become obsessed. Now, I'm determined to try every e-reader on the market to find out which one is the best. So, naturally, I wanted to test out what I consider to be the mother of all e-reading devices: The Kindle.

Don't get me wrong, Kobo Clara is great. The e-reader served me well during a recent trip to Switzerland and when I wanted to bring a book with me on my commute to school. However, the Kindle Paperwhite consistently ranks highest in all the “Best E-Reader” articles out there, so I needed to see what the hype is about. After only using the Kindle Paperwhite for a week, I can say wholeheartedly: I get it.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite makes it almost too easy to buy books. The biggest problem I encountered with the Paperwhite was trying to remember my Amazon password. I'm so used to it being automatically filled out on my laptop or phone that I needed to reset it in order to log into the Paperwhite. Reading on the Paperwhite so far has been an easy, enjoyable experience, but I wouldn't necessarily say it blows the Kobo Clara out of the water. If you've been debating between the Kindle Paperwhite or the Kobo Clara Black and White, here are my thoughts regarding both e-readers.

Pricing, availability and specs

Close

Both e-readers cost roughly $150. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is, obviously, available on Amazon for $150. The Kobo Clara B&W is also available on Amazon for a couple of dollars less, at $130. In order to use the Kindle, users will be prompted to log in to their Amazon accounts. After logging in, you have full access to the Kindle store and can choose to buy any book or audiobook you want. For the most part, all the books are the same price they would be if you bought them in a store.

The Kobo Clara also offers a paid Kobo account. Readers can choose between three tiers:

Kobo Plus Read: $7.99/month Access over 1.5 million eBooks Read on any Kobo eReader or with the Kobo app

Kobo Plus Listen: $7.99/month Access over 150,000 audiobooks Listen on any Kobo eReader or with the Kobo app

Kobo Plus Read and Listen: $9.99/month Access over 1.5 million eBooks and 150,000 audiobooks Listen and read on any Kobo eReader or the Kobo app



After selecting a tier, you login to the account and can begin shopping at the Kobo store.

This is where the two devices drastically differ for me. I've had an Amazon account for years, so the only frustration I had having to login into the account was trying to remember my password and updating my credit card information. While that issue did take me a little too long to fix, I wasn't bothered by having to do it. However, with the Kobo, having to pay for yet another subscription service was beyond annoying. Of course, you can skip the subscription platform and buy books individually, just like with the Paperwhite.

Another notable difference in the pricing between the devices is that the Kindle Paperwhite offers readers a chance to choose whether they want to buy the book or audiobook with no upgrades required. When you sign up for the subscription for the Kobo Clara, you need to decide whether you want just the audiobook option, both the audiobook and a regular book, or no audiobook at all. Your choice will affect how much you pay.

If you're going for ease when debating between which e-reader to purchase, and you already have an Amazon account, the pricing definitely makes the Kindle Paperwhite more worth the money.



Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kobo Clara B&W Resolution 300PPI 1448 x 1072 resolution with Dark Mode Storage 8GB / 16GB / 32GB 16 GB Brand Amazon Kobo Screen Size 6.8in E-Ink display 6 in Battery 10 weeks 2 weeks Connectivity Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi Dimensions 174.2 x 124.6 x 8.1mm 6.14oz Buttons Power button No

Design and display

The Paperwhite features a more crisp display, but is less durable

Both e-readers look similar in the sense that the devices are rectangular, imitating the shape of a book. The Kindle Paperwhite includes a 6.8-inch display, thin borders, and adjustable warm light. The Kobo Clara B&W, on the other hand, has a 6-inch display, slightly thicker borders and adjustable warm light. Both e-readers are made of recycled plastic. However, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a glass screen, whereas the Kobo Clara is fully made from recycled plastic. Plus, the devices are both waterproof and dustproof.

Amazon

Truthfully, I appreciate both designs for different reasons. The Kindle Paperwhite immediately has a more modern, sleek, expensive look and feel than the Kobo Clara offers. The Paperwhite also feels more like an iPad or other tablet than the Kobo Clara does. As far as display goes, the Paperwhite has a clearer display and adjusts faster to different lighting than the Kobo Clara.

That being said, I prefer the smaller size of the Kobo Clara. The extra 0.8-inch added onto the Paperwhite makes it just a little too big to fit into my Lululemon fanny pack, whereas the Kobo Clara fits perfectly. Although the Kobo Clara does feel a little cheaper than the Kindle Paperwhite due to its all plastic design, I prefer plastic because it makes it feel like it's more difficult to break than the Paperwhite, which is great given I'm notorious for destroying anything that has glass in it. I shattered the back of my iPhone 13 Pro the first day I got it, so an all-plastic device is definitely something I can get behind. Even though the screen isn't as crisp and clear as Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, it still gets the job done.

Performance

The Paperwhite is overall faster

Both devices perform relatively well, but the Kindle Paperwhite wins this category slightly. The Paperwhite is faster when it comes to turning pages, downloading books, and highlighting sections while reading. Both devices give you the option to highlight, annotate, and look up words. The Kindle just does it faster.

One issue with the Kobo Clara is that the device sometimes lags a bit. When you highlight a sentence, then turn the page, you can sometimes still see the outline of the highlights on the next page. In some ways, it does imitate real life books. If you highlight a physical page, you'll see the highlighting marks on the next page. But, when reading on an e-reader, that's not really what you want.

Close

Despite the slower speed of the Kobo Clara, one factor I really like about the device is that when you shut it off, the cover of the book you're reading stays on the screen of the e-reader. Having the cover show with the percentage that's left in the book is a great motivating factor for picking it up and reading again.

Battery Life

10-week battery vs. 2-week battery

Rakuten Kobo

Battery life is another category where the Kindle Paperwhite beats the Kobo Clara. The Paperwhite's battery life averages 10 weeks from a single charger, whereas the Kobo Clara only lasts roughly 2 weeks. Both devices offer impressive battery life, but a 10-week charge to a 2-week charge isn't comparable.

Which is right for you?