Summary Accidental taps can't be undone, forcing you to go back to the screen.

It takes time to get used to tapping the back and fixing errors is cumbersome.

The double-tap feature on Kindle is impractical in menu navigation, and you can't select options.

I was so excited when my Kindle Colorsoft got the latest Kindle Software update, as both it and the 12th Generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition got a handy new feature: double-tap to page turn. Though my muscle memory still had me tapping the screen more often than not, just the ability to turn the page by double-tapping on the device itself (a tap on the side or on the back works) was intriguing, and it made the device feel just a bit more customizable .

However, after intentionally trying to use the feature for a little while, I actually went back to tapping the screen full-time. Here's why.

Kindle Colorsoft Amazon's first-ever Kindle e-reader with a 7-inch color E Ink display, perfect for reading magazines, comic books or graphic novels. Storage 32GB Brand Kindle Screen Size 7-inch Colorsoft Display (300ppi BW, 150ppi color) Connections USB-C Size 5 x 7 x 0.3-inches Weight 7.7oz (219g) Expand $280 at Amazon

Accidental taps are a pain, and you can't go back

You're going to have to tap the screen if you accidentally advance

Getting the hang of taps takes a minute and even once I got the rhythm of tapping the back of my Kindle to turn the page, I still found myself accidentally advancing when I didn't want to, especially when I moved unexpectedly due to a cat in my lap (it happens more often than you think), or sneezed (it's allergy season, okay?) or just tapped absentmindedly while reading.

That wouldn't be such an annoyance, but because you can only advance using this method, backing up means you have to touch the screen again, which meant shifting how I was holding the device in general. And unfortunately, these accidental page turns happened with enough frequency that I just eventually gave up on tapping the back of my unit and returned to the normal way.