Summary Amazon has released a new update for its 10th to 12th generation Kindle which allows users to double-tap on the side or rear of their device to turn pages forward.

Unfortunately, there is no way to tap the device to go backward at this time, you'll still have to touch the screen to do that.

Amazon has also added a new recap feature for popular English language book series.

Reading on your Kindle just got a lot better, especially if you don't like getting fingerprints on your screen.

Amazon has introduced a software update for its Kindle e-reader devices that includes a new feature that allows users to double-tap the sides or back of their device to turn pages (via Good e-Reader). This means that if you no longer want to tap your screen to turn the page on your Kindle, you don't have to.

The Kindle 5.18.1 update is now available for 10th to 12th generation Kindle devices (November 2018 and newer). If you have a Kindle, it should automatically update soon. If you don't want to wait, you can download the update and sideload it manually. The new double-tap feature isn't perfect though.

Amazon Kindle (2024) Resolution 300 ppi Storage 16 GB Screen Size 6-inch Connections USB-C Size 6.2” x 4.3” x 0.32” Weight 5.56 oz Expand $110 at Amazon

You can only go forwards, not backwards

A new recap feature is also available now

One notable flaw of the feature is that you can only double-tap to turn the page forward. There is currently no way to tap to go backwards. This means that if you accidentally double-tap to turn the page, you'll have to touch the screen to return.

It's possible that Amazon could address this flaw in a future software update. Amazon has yet to reveal how the new double-tap feature works, but Good e-Reader reports it likely uses the Kindle's accelerometer or orientation sensor. Reportedly, the double-tap feature is turned on by default after the update and can be toggled off. It can also be used to scroll down in the Home and Library sections on your Kindle.

Additionally, if you're looking to refresh your memory on a book series, Amazon is introducing a new Kindle feature alongside this update that will help you do just that. This new feature is called "Recap for Books in Series." As the name suggests, you can now access short recaps of your favorite Kindle book series that you own or have borrowed. Amazon states that the summaries are available for "thousands of bestselling English-language Kindle books in series."

This update brings a welcome new feature to Kindles, and being able to double-tap on the side or back of the device to turn the page forward is incredibly handy. However, hopefully, Amazon will add some functionality to enable going backward in the future. The recap feature is useful if you're returning to a book series after a long hiatus as well.