Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $120 $140 Save $20 The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite offers the ultimate eReader experience with a long-lasting battery life, high definition display, and endless access to your favorite books. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Target

The Kindle is one of my favorite devices: designed just for reading, it's the perfect example of a bit of tech that's good for just one thing. Unlike smartphones and tablets that want to do everything, Kindle's sole focus on reading books is to its credit, making for a great experience. With Black Friday sales now underway, the Kindle Paperwhite - the best Kindle - gets a $20 discount, and I'm going to buy another.

It's a 14 per cent discount and it isn't quite the lowest price that the Kindle Paperwhite has been, but it still brings the price down, so it's a great time to buy.

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite on Black Friday

Of all the Kindle models, the Paperwhite is the best combination of form and function. It offers the best performance for the price, so while it's not the cheapest Kindle, the benefits you get for choosing this model are worth it. Let's start with the display, which is what it's all about.

The Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display. It's not the largest - there's the Kindle Oasis and the note-taking master the Kindle Scribe - but both those devices are a lot more expensive. Importantly, the Kindle Paperwhite has all the quality you need. The display is bigger than the cheaper entry-level device, and it also has more LEDs the front. This makes for a much more even illumination making for a much nicer reading experience in low light.

Pocket-lint

It's also waterproof with an iPX8 rating meaning it's protected should you accidentally drop it in the bath or pool. It's not designed for total immersion, it's supported to protect your device against accidents - and that includes a quick drop in seawater too. That just adds peace of mind that your device is going to be protected.

The Kindle Paperwhite also offers up to 10 weeks of battery life. Unlike a phone or tablet that will only last the day, you'll be able to read your Kindle through your vacation without having to worry about charging. And if you do need to charge it, the USB-C connection means it can use a standard charger like you have for your phone or laptop, which is extra convenient.

Related: Amazon Black Friday deals: Massive savings on Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and more

But it's really about the books. Kindle Store offers access to millions of books, all delivered seamlessly to your Kindle, so you'll never be without something to read. With Prime Reading offering free titles, you won't have to pay for all your books either - but if you read a lot, then the Kindle Unlimited subscription might save you some money, giving you access to a wider range of free books.

I've been reading with the Kindle Paperwhite daily since this model launched in 2021 and it's still going strong. I can't recommend this model enough - and I'm buying another for my household for other family members to use. Of course, if you don't think you can justify the price, the cheaper Kindle offers much the same experience and it also has $20 off the price, making it just that little bit more affordable.