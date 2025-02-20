Summary The Kindle Colorsoft is recommended for comic readers due to its vibrant color E Ink display.

The device boasts an excellent battery life and an auto-adjusting front light sensor.

The Colorsoft is a pricey upgrade and might not be worth it for text-based book readers.

The Kindle Colorsoft hasn't had the easiest launch. Last year, Amazon made headlines when it announced its first color E Ink tablet, with early looks at the device promising vibrant color for graphic novel readers, all within that familiar Kindle interface that we've grown to love .

However, upon release, things quickly went haywire, with reports surfacing that many units had a noticeable yellow strip at the bottom that wouldn't go away no matter how many times the device was refreshed or reset. After pulling the device from their website and offering an untold number of refunds and apologies , Amazon quietly fixed the issue , which was reportedly caused by glue, and very subtly re-launched the Colorsoft, hoping that this initial blunder would soon be forgotten.

After several months, I finally got my hands on the Kindle Colorsoft, and now that the yellow strip issue is well and truly gone, this e-reader is an easy recommendation for comic and graphic novel enthusiasts. For everyone else though, there's a bit more to consider from the colorful Colorsoft.

The Kindle Colorsoft unit I reviewed doesn't feature the yellow strip issue.

Recommended Kindle Colorsoft Amazon's first-ever Kindle e-reader with a 7-inch color E Ink display, perfect for reading magazines, comic books or graphic novels.

Auto-adjusting front light sensor works well

Amazing battery life, even with color Expensive

Doesn't come with a wireless charger

Slower page turns $280 at Amazon

Price, availability and specs

The Kindle Colorsoft is undoubtedly the new "ultra-premium" Kindle model, replacing the fan-favorite Oasis as the model above the Paperwhite. And the price certainly reflects this status, as it is currently the most expensive (non-Scribe) Kindle, costing an eye-watering $280, almost double the price of the standard Kindle Paperwhite.

Of course, the key upgrade users get for this price is the color E Ink screen, but the Kindle Colorsoft also boasts a slightly bigger frame housing the same 7-inch screen, as well as a battery capable of eight weeks of life (based on 30 minutes of daily usage) which Amazon says is the same no matter whether the color function is being used or not.

All Colorsoft units come with 32GB of onboard storage (enough for a few hundred books) and are also ad-free by default, meaning users don't have to pay extra to remove Amazon's lock screen "suggestions," and users can enjoy color book covers, or one of Amazon's premium color screensavers when not actively reading.

Kindle Colorsoft Storage 32GB Brand Kindle Screen Size 7" Colorsoft Display Size 5 x 7 x 0.3” (127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8 mm) Weight 7.7oz (219g) Color Metallic Black Expand

What I liked about the Kindle Colorsoft

A vibrant world of color