Spring is finally here, and to celebrate, Amazon has kicked off its annual Spring Sale . The event discounts thousands of items, including a variety of tech products, to help you welcome the change of season.

If you're looking to get back into the habit of reading or want to upgrade your existing e-reader , Amazon has some fantastic deals available on several of its Kindle models.

Currently, on Amazon, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft for $225, saving you $55 off its regular price of $280. This is the first Kindle model with a color E Ink display, making it an excellent choice for those interested in reading comic books, magazines, graphic novels, and more. You can check out the deal below.

If you want more options, there are two more Kindles that are discounted because of the Spring Sale.

Kindle Colorsoft $225 $280 Save $55 Amazon's first-ever Kindle e-reader with a 7-inch color E Ink display, perfect for reading magazines, comic books or graphic novels. Storage 32GB Brand Kindle Screen Size 7" Colorsoft Display Size 5 x 7 x 0.3” (127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8 mm) Weight 7.7oz (219g) Color Metallic Black Expand $225 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are on sale

If you want to take lots of notes, the Scribe is a worthwhile option

If the Kindle Colorsoft doesn't pique your interest, Amazon also has two other Kindle models on sale, the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $365 $450 Save $85 The Kindle Scribe has a big display allowing space for notetaking or annotation, while still offering all the Kindle reading functions. $365 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids $140 $180 Save $40 The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is an eReader made just for kids with its tough design, two-year warranty, and parental controls $140 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is a digital notebook that combines e-reading and note-taking into one convenient device. It is currently on sale for $365, its lowest price ever. It comes with a stylus that you can use to take notes while reading or to create to-do lists, journals, and more. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch E Ink display, which provides a paper-like reading and writing experience.

If you want to help your little one get into reading, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a worthwhile choice, especially on sale for $140. This is the latest model Amazon has available, with 25 percent faster page turns than the previous generation. It also includes six months free of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service that provides unlimited access to thousands of age-appropriate children's books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is waterproof and includes a cover as well.

Snag these Kindle deals while you can, because Amazon's Spring Sales event is only on from March 25 to March 31.