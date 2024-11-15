Key Takeaways The Kindle (2024) is extremely portable and easy to carry in a pocket or purse.

I haven't been a Kindle owner for long. I resisted becoming a part of Amazon's massive e-reader ecosystem for over a decade because I was convinced nothing could feel as good in my hands as a thick book with plenty of pages and that oh-so-distinctive smell.

However, though a beachy paperback is easy enough to toss in a purse on a trip to a theme park, modern hardcovers were becoming more difficult to fit in my everyday bag, which means I had to lug around a giant tote or backpack if I wanted to bring a big ol' book like Brandon Sanderson's The Way of Kings with me, which I soon discovered wasn't ideal.

Enter my grandmother, who gifted me a Kindle Paperwhite in 2022. The device literally changed my life overnight. While I still love buying certain books physically, I can't deny that being able to bring massive 1000-plus page tomes with me without having to bust out my big backpack is a game-changer, and soon I was downloading books like crazy from Kindle Unlimited as well as my local library through the Libby app.

With this in mind, I was intrigued by the new base model Kindle , which is thinner, lighter, faster, and brighter than my Paperwhite. Could this device once again change my reading habits?

Price, availability, and specs

The base model Kindle is available now for $110, $10 more than the previous-generation entry-level Kindle.

The sharp 300 pixels-per-inch display and built-in light added in the 2022 edition remain, but there have been modest improvements for this model, including 10% faster page turn speed and a front light that is 25% brighter at its highest setting. The 2024 model also now comes in a new matcha green color option.

Amazon Kindle (2024) Resolution 300 ppi Storage 16 GB Screen Size 6-inch Connections USB-C Size 6.2” x 4.3” x 0.32” Weight 5.56 oz Expand

What I liked about the Kindle (2024)

You're going to want to take this e-reader everywhere

When I first got a Kindle two years ago, the real game-changer for me was the portability. I could just shove the device into the big part of my purse and be on my merry way. And while the size difference between the standard model and the upgraded Paperwhite is only an inch of screen space, the increased portability of the smaller base model can not be overstated.

Instead of putting it in my bag's big pocket, this device fits neatly in the smallest front pocket, taking up just a little bit more space than a mirror compact and coming in at about a third of the size of my wallet. It also fits nicely in the back pocket of my jeans, though I wouldn't recommend keeping it there unless you're going to be standing for awhile, as sitting on this small device might damage the screen (full disclosure: I didn't test this).

Close

Though I was initially impressed by the portability and small size of the e-reader, I did wonder if the small size would affect my ability to zoom through books. I've been known to read 200-300 pages an evening on my Paperwhite, and I wondered if I'd be able to clock the same speed on this new device. And surprisingly, even though the screen was smaller, the lightning-fast page turns helped me maintain my speed, as I was able to finish the 479-page Yumi and the Nightmare Painter by Brandon Sanderson in just under nine hours only using the Kindle, which is probably about as long as it would have taken me on the Paperwhite.

While I don't know that I would switch to the Kindle base model from the Paperwhite, I do feel that if you're just thinking about getting into e-readers, this is pretty much a perfect device. While it doesn't have some of the bells and whistles of its more premium cousin, it works almost exactly the same, and I don't think the reading experience is any poorer on the Kindle, making this a great entry-level device for the uninitiated.

What I didn't like about the Kindle (2024)

Oohhhhhh I'm blinded by the (blue) light

Being able to read anywhere in any situation is great, but if you (like me) stare at screens all day as part of your job, the brightness might actually be a little bit of an issue. There's no warm, paper-like light like with the Paperwhite, which means that you're going to be looking at bright, blue-tinted white light in dark environments, which isn't exactly ideal when you're trying to wind down at bedtime. If you mostly read with the lights on or in daylight, this won't be a big problem, but if you like to snuggle up under the covers with the lamp off, the very blue-tinted light is definitely something to consider if you're in between the base model or the Paperwhite.

Another issue some might have with the Kindle base model is that it's not waterproof, which means if you are taking it to the beach or are worried about a sudden downpour ruining your outdoor reading (the likes of which happen frequently where I live in Florida), this might not be the most practical option.

Should you buy the Kindle (2024)?

A great device to dip your toe into the Kindle ecosystem, and an easy upgrade for some