Key Takeaways Kim Kardashian and Apple's Beats brand have teamed up for a new headphone collaboration.

The Beats Studio Pro is available in limited-edition moon, dune, and earth colorways, with each costing $350.

The collection is listed on Apple's website as well as on Amazon, but it's expected to sell out fast.

Kim Kardashian is joining forces with Apple by introducing a new collection of Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones to the market. The collection is here for a limited-time only, and arrives in moon, dune, and earth colorways.

"Two icons reunite. Kim Kardashian’s special-edition Beats Studio Pro headphones mark another instantly classic collaboration. Now available in undeniably Kim colors personally curated by her," says Apple.

This new Beats x Kardashian lineup is available for purchase directly via Apple's website, as well as through Amazon. Even with the reality star's likeness on board, each pair of headphones costs the same $350 price that the Beats Studio Pro first launched at.

Considering the high-profile nature of this collaboration, it's likely that the limited Kim Kardashian set will sell out in no time at all. If you've got your eyes set on one of the new colors on offer, it might be advisable to scoop it up sooner rather than later to secure your order.

This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian has teamed up with the Apple-owned Beats brand -- back in 2022, a limited Beats Fit Pro collaboration saw the socialite's take on fitness earbud colorways.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are a solid choice overall

As far as noise-cancelling headphones go, these do the job at a fairly reasonable price point

Apple launched the Beats Studio Pro headphones in 2023, after a six-year gap in the Studio lineup. While the over-ears were criticized for their somewhat creaky plastic build, the iconic design language and comfortable fit were redeeming factors here.

Thankfully, the Beats Studio Pro is largely platform-agnostic, working well across both iOS and Android devices. The USB-C charging port is highly convenient, and the audio quality is clean and detailed, but arguably not quite best-in-class. In many ways, the Studio Pro over-ears can trade blows with many of the other best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.