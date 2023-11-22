Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $28 $60 Save $32 With all the power of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot Kids can read books, play music and more. Robust parental controls keep kids from getting into stuff they shouldn't. $28 at Amazon

Amazon's Alexa-equipped smart speakers have gone through multiple iterations, from a tall cylinder to the new spherical models. Along the way, they realized that the talking devices were irresistible to children, so they produced a line of Echo speakers just for them. During Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can snag a 5th generation Echo Dot Kids for just $28.

Why you should get an Amazon Echo Dot Kids for Black Friday

I'm a father of two, a boy and a girl, and one thing I've learned is that kids love to test boundaries. It's how they learn about the world around them. And while most of those tests are pretty harmless, they can get into trouble. A wise parent will set up guardrails to give them the space to explore and express themselves without seriously harming themselves or others. That philosophy applies to the Internet as well. Unfettered access to the digital world can cause a lot of mental and emotional trauma, even for adults. It's just good parenting to set limits and slowly relax them as they gain maturity and experience.

That's why the parental controls on the Echo Dot Kids are so valuable. With them, you can fine-tune what the device has access to, filter out profanity, prevent voice-only orders from your Amazon account and more. These restrictions can be adjusted over time to grow with your child. The Echo Dot Kids also comes with a free one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, giving them access to a massive library of content designed just for the little ones.

With those activated, you can feel safe with the Echo Dot in a kid's room to do all the cool things it's made to do. It can tell stories and jokes, play music, get help with their homework, set up morning routines for health and hygiene, and much more. It's a perfect first digital companion to teach a kid how to interface with the world of computing. With it, they can build vital life skills, keep themselves entertained and still stay safe. This is the lowest price we've seen in quite some time, so grab one (or more) for holiday gifts.

