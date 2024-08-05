Key Takeaways Apple Watch SE 3 could cater to kids with bright colors.

The tech world has been waiting for a little while now to see what Apple has planned for the Apple Watch SE 3. It is of course, hard to pinpoint what exactly might be in store that would set it apart from the SE 2 and making ti worth buying, considering the whole sales pitch is that it’s a pared-down version of the full-fledged Apple Watch.

If Bloomberg's rumblings are correct, Apple might be taking a whole new direction—a direction the Cupertino company hasn’t taken with any of its other devices. And it just so happens that Apple could be opening up an avenue in the process that will allow it to tap into a market that will have kids and parents alike excited.

Apple Watch SE 3 could be kid-tested and parent-approved

A child-friendly Apple Watch could be all the rage

The rumblings coming from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg is that the way that the Apple Watch SE 3 will stand out from the previous version is that it will offer features that will appeal to kids and making parents quite excited to get their children the next cool gizmo.

In essence, Apple could be following in the footsteps of watch makers like the old Swatch in that there will be a ton of different looks and colors. This will allow kids to figure out a watch case that best matches their personalities. Is your kid’s favorite color green? Red? Purple? It seems likely that this next version of the Apple Watch will offer those colors and more.

There’s also something to be said for these brighter colored watch cases to be a little harder to lose. Looking for metal colored watches can be hard to spot. However, if you’re looking for something that’s bright yellow or orange or even purple, it’s possible it will stand out more. Kids lose things, it’s just what they do. Obviously there are plans in place with Apple devices to find them even when they’re buried underneath a pile fo toys or clothes, but there are reasons those “find my device” tricks might not work, including a dead battery. Keeping your eye out for a brightly colored watch could be an extra perk.

Durability is the key for the Apple Watch SE 3

No more metal?

Having different, bright colored housing is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this new watch, should the reporting be accurate. Where this device is really going to be attractive is that it will have more colors because the housing will be plastic instead of metal.

While Apple already offers bumper guards for its watches, they often add bulk and a bit of weight to something that can already feel a bit hefty. Especially on a smaller arm. Should the Apple Watch SE 3 carry a plastic frame, it will both allow for a surface that might not show off bangs and scratches as much as aluminum or stainless steel. It could also bounce back a bit better and not sport a dent should a kid not be quite as careful when running and playing.

Lower cost Apple Watch SE 3 is a parent’s dream

The price could be right for gift season

While the bright colors of the new Apple Watch could catch the eye of kids and parents alike, it’s the potential price that could be the real feature that seals the deal. The Apple Watch SE models are already cheaper than the regular watches. It’s possible that something aimed at kids could be even cheaper.

Currently, the cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 has a pricetag around $249. With the plastic casing and perhaps even a few less features that even the SE has, it could be quite a bit cheaper. Obviously, it’s still going to be a bit pricey for some people even if it’s able to get down to around $200 but it when you consider that there’s plenty of teens and young adults walking around with iPhones, a cheaper watch could be the perfect accessory to go with them.

Just in time for gift giving season

Every kid will be writing to Santa for this

Between a lower price point and a more durable Apple Watch, it’s not hard to see just why quite a few parents are going to be quite excited about what might be the Apple Watch SE 3. While it hasn’t been announced just yet, there’s a very good chance that Apple will include this kid-friendly device in its September reveal of the new iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch 10.

If the company keeps with its usual reveal/shipping schedule, the new devices will be hitting the market just in time for holiday shopping. Parents who are a bit stumped on what they can get their loved ones are suddenly going to have something on the list that could be a real crowd pleaser.

This is also the kind of present parents can feel good about giving because it’s one that could actually get their kids up and out and moving around. Especially if it happens to be their first Apple Watch. Tracking things like steps and activities and checking off goals could be a ton of fun for kids. Knowing their kids aren’t just sitting around staring at a screen is worth the price of the Apple Watch SE 3.