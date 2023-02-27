Kia has announced that it will now be able to deliver over-the-air software updates to all of its cars moving forward, including MY22 models.

This means that regardless of what car you choose, or how you spec it out, you'll be able to get crucial or less-important software updates without having to do anything.

While plenty of manufacturers are making it easier to get over-the-air updates, it's reassuring to see that there won't be any two-tiered systems at play here - if you buy a new Kia, you'll get the feature.

Previously some drivers would have to navigate the infotainment system over to a Kia Navigation Updates portal and download updates manually or get a technician to do so.

Kia says that its first round of OTA updates will bring better Eco mode visualisation to its electric cars, along with superior voice recognition and 3D map visuals.

If you've been trying to use voice controls in your Kia, that could be a welcome update a succinct example of how OTA updates could be so handy moving forward.

Of course, while this will apply to a wide range of cars, you'll still have to do one last manual update in order to get the newest version of Kia's software - the one that can do OTA updates without you.

So, do head to the Kia Navigation Updates portal and get it downloaded one last time if you've got a car that this applies to, as a farewell to the whole process.

Once that's done, Kia says that new updates won't just download without your say-so, but rather will notify you that they're available, to be authorised before installation. That's a great call, since it negates the chance of an unwanted software update freezing your infotainment for a few minutes or longer as you set on a journey.

We reviewed the Kia Nero EV late last year, and found it an excellent addition to the range, but given that one of our few complaints was its slightly dated UI, knowing that it could be updated easily over the air without our having to do much is a really solid change.