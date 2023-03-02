Kia has teased its upcoming electric SUV in two new videos and it's looking good.

Kia has shared a pair of YouTube videos that give us slight glimpses of an electric SUV, dubbed EV9, that is yet to be fully unveiled. And while only a few seconds long, they give us enough of a look to know that we want to see more.

The videos each run for just 16 seconds, but Kia promises that it intends to share both the exterior and the interior design of the EV9 in mid-March, with full product information also being made available at the world premiere later in the month. That means that we won't have to wait too much longer to at least see what this thing is about. And then a little longer before we get to learn all the juicy details.

For now, let's take a look at the videos - starting with the one that teases the front lighting system, complete with a little dancing light show.

Kia says that the videos "preview the Kia EV9's unique blend of sleek and sculptural design and confident and assertive geometry." We're not 100% sold on all that, but there can be no denying that this is shaping up to be a looker. As is much of the current Kia lineup, for that matter.

The next video does give us a little more to go on, including what looks to be a set of flush door handles just like those fancy Teslas.

If you weren't already hyped for the big unveiling, you probably are now.

So what about that name? It's all pretty simple, really, and follows on from the EV6 that's already available to buy around the world. Kia says that the EV part stands for Electric Vehicle, which we'd figured out for ourselves already. As for that number, it's just the market segment that the vehicle is aimed at. So now you know.

Roll on late March, we say!