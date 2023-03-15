Kia has unveiled the latest model in its family of electric cars, the Kia EV9. Presented first as a concept in 2021, the Kia EV9 has been spied a number of times since, but now has its official unveiling.

The thing that's important about the Kia EV9 is that it offers three rows of seats, so it's an electric seven seater, which is pretty rare. So far, only the Mercedes EQB, Mercedes EQS SUV and Tesla Model X offer it, with the VW ID.6 in China also offering that third row.

Kia

Kia has gone all-out on design, however, and not much seems to have changed from the concept model, which is something we always like to see. That makes for futuristic lines, angular panels and a unique look.

There's some familiar design - we can see the Sportage and the Niro reflected in this new model - but it's also big, squared and bold. Kia is referring to the front of this car as the Digital Tiger Face and you can expect some interesting lighting from the front of the car.

Kia hasn't released the full tech spec for the new model, but has confirmed that it's another model sitting on E-GMP. That's given us the likes of the Kia EV6 and is characterised by the flat floor through the cabin giving a spacious interior.

Kia

The minimalist lines of the interior are now pretty familiar, with the display running from behind the steering wheel into the central display. There are two 12.3-inch displays, with an additional 5-inch segment, to give you plenty of control and information.

There are touch areas on the dash too, but this is again an interior that's designed to be open and spacious, using modern textures to make it softer, like a lounge and less like a traditional car.

The three rows of seats will be of interest to many drivers and interestingly you can rotate the second row seats so passengers can face each other, while the third row gets cup holders and sockets for charging phones and other devices.

The first two rows can also recline, so if you want to all kick back and sleep while the car is charging you can do that, while there's also the promise of plenty of storage throughout the cabin.

While we've now had an introduction to the design of the Kia EV9, the global premiere will actually take place later in March, when we're expecting to get all the details. What we do know is that it will be available in the UK and Europe, with sales expected to start in late 2023.