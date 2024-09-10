Key Takeaways Budget-friendly, mechanical QMK/VIA keyboard.

The Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming Keyboard is hands-down one of my favorite entry-level mechanical keyboards . For less than $70, it offers a host of gaming features , including full QMK/VIA support, RGB lighting, durable PBT keycaps, and several customization options.

Consider it one of the best entry-level keyboards for exploring different switches and layouts without spending hundreds of dollars.

Recommended Keychron C3 Pro $25 $37 Save $12 The Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard is a standout choice for gamers and typists alike Pros Compact Design

Customizable keys

Durable build Cons No wireless option

Loud

Price, availability, and specs

The Keychron C3 Pro is priced at $36.99 at several online e-commerce retailers, including Amazon. It works with both Windows and macOS and features USB-C connectivity for blazing-fast performance. The keyboard also includes hot-swappable switches, full RGB backlighting, PBT keycaps, and numerous customization options.

Keychron C3 Pro Brand Kasa Dimensions 3.3 x 3.3 x 4.7 inches Wireless No Wired operation USB-C Keycaps PBT

What I liked about the Keychron C3 Pro

Highly customizable with QMK/VIA support

Close

The Keychron C3 Pro stands out due to its QMK and VIA firmware support, which greatly enhances its customization capabilities. QMK firmware is open-source, allowing users to program a wide array of combinations. This flexibility is particularly appealing to those who enjoy tailoring their keyboard to their specific needs.

For instance, QMK enables even the most dedicated gamer to remap any key and create entirely new keyboard layouts. VIA offers a more user-friendly approach to customization, making it easier to adjust settings without needing to reconfigure firmware. This makes VIA an excellent choice for gamers seeking a personalized workflow without diving deep into technical adjustments.

Another key feature that elevates the Keychron C3 Pro is its hot-swappable PCB, which allows users to swap switches effortlessly without soldering.

With QMK and VIA, users can create custom shortcuts, assign multiple functions to a single key, develop macros, and store various keymaps for different operating systems (e.g., Windows, macOS, Linux). Additionally, you can personalize RGB lighting with dynamic effects and enhancements, such as assigning specific colors to key combinations or individual keys. Hot-swappable switches for enhanced customization

Another key feature that elevates the Keychron C3 Pro is its hot-swappable PCB, which allows users to swap switches effortlessly without soldering. Whether you prefer a tactile or smooth press feel, this keyboard lets you mix and match switches according to your tasks. Replacing worn-out switches is straightforward, requiring no soldering and ensuring your keyboard remains in tact. This feature is especially useful for beginners exploring different switch types and for quick fixes that don’t require specialized tools.

And speaking of keys, unlike the ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) keycaps commonly found on everyday gaming keyboards, the Keychron C3 Pro features PBT keycaps, known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear. They have a matte finish and rough texture that offers a premium feel that minimizes fingerprints. These keycaps also produce a satisfying sound, with a deeper, more resonant tone compared to the higher-pitched sound of ABS keycaps.

An additional highlight of the Keychron C3 Pro is its 65% layout. This compact design is smaller than full-size keyboards, omitting several unnecessary keys such as the number pad. This layout not only saves desk space but also allows users to position their mouse closer, which can enhance comfort during extended work or gaming sessions. The keyboard's small profile also fits easily into a backpack, making it a suitable option for mobile workstations. Whether you're working at a spacious home office desk or a more cramped workspace, the Keychron C3 Pro adapts seamlessly.

What I didn't like about the Keychron C3 Pro

No wireless option and media keys are missing

One notable downside of the Keychron C3 Pro is that it must always be connected via a wired USB-C connection. It lacks Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which can limit placement options and movement freedom. This restriction means you can't use the keyboard too far from your computer or laptop.

Although the Keychron C3 Pro boasts vivid RGB backlighting, its customization options are somewhat limited. You’ll find predefined options with a limited number of static colors, breathing modes, and basic color effects. For more advanced RGB customization, such as intricate lighting effects and game synchronization, you might want to explore higher-end models.

While you can remap media controls using QMK/VIA, users should know that the Keychron C3 Pro lacks dedicated media keys. This means you'll need to use function key combinations to control media playback, which could be cumbersome if you're a frequent multitasker.

Additionally, the keyboard’s stabilizers could be improved. Larger keys, such as the Shift and Enter keys, may wobble and rattle occasionally. This can affect the typing experience, although it might not be noticeable to beginners. Applying some lubricant periodically can help minimize rattling and improve stability.

Should you buy the Keychron C3 Pro?

The Keychron C3 Pro is a well-rounded choice for anyone in search of an affordable mechanical keyboard with extensive customization options. With features such as QMK/VIA support, hot-swappable switches, premium PBT keycaps, and a compact design, it caters to both novice users and dedicated gamers. If you can manage without wireless connectivity and don't mind the absence of dedicated media keys, the Keychron C3 Pro is a solid choice for everyday use.