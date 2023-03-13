The Asus Zenfone 9 was announced in July 2022 which means that we're probably just a few months away from the phone's replacement being announced as well. And now a new leak claims to have details on what that phone will have to offer.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is sure to be a phone worth paying attention to and this round of leaked specifications definitely fits into that expectation. There are plenty of flagship goodies going into this thing, assuming the leak is legit that is.

That leak comes from Pricebaba via MySmartPrice and suggests that the Asus Zenfone 10 will sport Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, depending on which model is chosen.

Staying on the inside for a minute, a 5,000mAh battery is expected to be charged via 67W fast charging with liquid cooling built in for heat handling.

In terms of the display, a 6.3-inch AMOLED part will offer 120Hz refresh rate support, we're told.

Moving on to cameras, a 200-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation will take care of most photos, while IP68 dust and water resistance will return from the Zenfone 9's specification sheet.

Beyond that, we're left waiting for more information to leak or be officially announced in a few months. We do know that it'll run Android 13, which seems a given at this point.

This will all replace the Zenfone 9 and its 5.9-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and smaller 4,300mAh battery. The Zenfone 10's 67W faster charging should be noticeably more speedy than the 30W charging of the older model, too.

The main camera is also getting a big upgrade, going from a 50-megapixel sensor to that rumoured 200-megapixel one. We do know that more pixels don't necessarily equate to better photos though, so we'll have to reserve judgement until we can see what this thing is capable of later this year.

The leak suggests that a fourth-quarter release is in the cards, with three colour variants to be offered.