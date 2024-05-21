Finding ways to cut down on costs and keep more money in your wallet is something that we all strive for. You may not think of it while you're at home much, but there are smart home devices that can help you save money. You may have to spend some money up front on a device, but it could help you save money in the long run. Solar panels are a great example of this kind of philosophy. But the Kasa Matter Smart Plug is a much more affordable option if you don't want to pay to install solar panels.

Arguably, one of the best things about the Kasa Matter Smart Plug is that it comes in a pack of two.

The Kasa Matter Smart Plug is not specific to one home ecosystem, meaning it will sync up with multiple manufacturers' technology. That's because it uses the Matter protocol, which allows different devices to connect to create their own network. While there are a lot of smart plugs on the market, this one offers some of the best features and can be controlled from anywhere using the Kasa Smart app. Here's more about this forward-thinking smart plug.

Kasa Matter Smart Plug

The Kasa Matter Smart Plug can connect to almost any smart home ecosystem. It comes in a two-pack and the design allows them to be stacked on top of another in an outlet. The plug can monitor energy, letting you know which devices are using up more than they should.

Pros Compatible with multiple home ecosystems

Monitors energy

Design allows two to stack on top of each other

Cons Some features work better in certain ecosystems than others

Monitors energy

Design allows two to stack on top of each other Cons Some features work better in certain ecosystems than others $24 at Amazon $24 at B&H Photo $40 at NewEgg

Price, specs, availability

These come in a pack of two

Close

Arguably, one of the best things about the Kasa Matter Smart Plug is that it comes in a pack of two. That gives you a lot of flexibility for expanding your smart home ecosystem around, well, your home. These Kasa smart plugs are manufactured by TP-Link, which markets some of the best and most affordable consumer tech options for your home. Each plug uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi to connect.

Manufactured by TP-Link, which markets some of the best and most affordable consumer tech options for your home.

These smart plugs retail for around $40 for two but are frequently on sale. So you can find them at Amazon, B&H Photo, or Newegg for much cheaper throughout the year. Sometimes, they are discounted as low as $24, meaning you're getting each smart plug for $12.

Kasa Matter Smart Plug Brand Kasa Connectivity 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Integrations Yes Schedules Yes Electrical rating UL Certified Dimensions 2.62 x 1.57 x 1.5 inches; Weight 5.29 ounces Hub Required No Dedicated app required Yes

Design, size, and fit in your home

The design of these makes so much sense.

Pocket-lint

There are many smart plugs on the market that take up a bit more space than a traditional outlet may allow. For example, the Amazon Smart Plug is both wider and a little bit deeper than an outlet measure, so you aren't able to stack two of them in one outlet. TP-Link has considered its design for the Kasa Matter Smart Plug and made them slimmer.

This version is currently marketed as a "Slim" option, and it allows you to stack two of them on top of one another and plug them into their own outlet. This lets you utilize both outlets in a specific area for devices that you want to turn into smart home devices. This opens up possibilities and is a consumer-friendly part of the design.

The button on the right side of the smart plug allows you to manually turn the plug on and off if you are close by and want to do so. If you hold it down for a few seconds, it will cause the plug to go into pairing mode. On the left side is the Matter QR code that you can scan to sync this. Each plug can control up to 1,800W, which is higher than the standard 1,200W many plugs offer.

Features and performance

Cut down on your energy bill

Pocket-lint

As one might do any time you get a smart plug, figuring out what you want to plug into it is a logical first step. But first you have to set it up and, depending on the home ecosystem you want to use, you have your pick. I first set mine up with Amazon Alexa and just plugging it in and scanning the QR code was all that it took to add the device. I then was able to utilize my Amazon Echo Show speakers to control the plug.

I first plugged in an air purifier and started it with a voice command saying "Turn on my Kasa Plug" to Alexa. It also worked with my Alexa app and could be turned on and off from there. I could set a routine with it as well from there.

Next, I added it via Apple HomeKit by simply scanning the QR code with my iPhone set up on my system. From there, I could utilize my Apple HomeKit via app or voice commands to perform the same features. Kasa promotes Google Home and Samsung SmartThings sync options, and I'd imagine the set-up is just as simple.

It will tell you how much energy your plug has used over a certain amount of time and give you data right to your phone that allows you to make more informed decisions

I downloaded the Kasa Smart app and set up the plug through that as well, because I wanted to check out one of the best options that this plug offers. It will tell you how much energy your plug has used over a certain amount of time and give you data right to your phone that allows you to make more informed decisions on how much power you want to spend each day using a certain item. This would work well to help you set schedules for items like lights, appliances, humidifiers and purifiers, and more.

Pocket-lint

The more I used the plug, the more data it collected. You can track data across days, weeks, months, and years to give you a fuller picture of your power usage. The energy monitoring feature does not show up in the Alexa app, so using the Kasa Smart app is the only way to get this information if you have an Alexa home ecosystem.

You are also able to group this plug with other Kasa devices and turn them all on with one click, as Kasa calls this "creating scenes" in its app. This is helpful if you have Kasa smart bulbs, switches, dimmers, and more.

Verdict: Should You Buy The Kasa Matter Smart Plug?

How does it stack up to the competition?

Pocket-lint

TP-Link has created arguably the best all-around smart plug with this option. The Kasa Matter Smart Plug is incredibly versatile in its functionality, connectivity, and design. You can stack multiple on top of each other in an outlet, broadening the possibilities of your home. It connects easily with multiple smart home ecosystems. It can measure your energy output to potentially help you save money on your energy bill in the long run.

On top of all that, the price is shockingly low for a two-pack. These will not set you back much but will in fact help your smart home capabilities move forward. The Kasa Matter Smart Plug is the standard-bearer for smart plugs.

There are a lot of smart plugs on the market and plenty offer similar features to the Kasa Matter Smart Plug. If you want to stay loyal to one brand of device, there are tons of choices. GE, WiZ, Philips, and Amazon are just some of the companies that have smart plugs. Emporia and Govee are brands that offer smart plugs with energy monitoring.