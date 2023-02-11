Sir Jony Ive has designed the logo that will be used for King Charles III's coronation.

Sir Jony Ive, the man that used to run Apple's design team and was responsible for many iPhones, iPads, and Macs, has something new to add to his resume. He's now designed the logo that will be used for King Charles III's coronation.

The new logo is far removed from anything we've seen from Apple but is nevertheless pretty nice to look at. The logo itself will be used at street parties, printed on souvenir plates and whatnot, and used across social media.

The BBC reports that the logo's floral aspects are supposed to highlight the "optimism of spring," which itself reflects the king's love of nature. That very much sounds like something Ive would say about a new iPhone colour while sitting in a big white room. And sure enough, the outlet credits Ive with the quote.

"The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world," Ive reportedly added.

The same logo will also get a Welsh translation ahead of the official coronation ceremony that will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The following Sunday, 7 May will include music event and a light show at Windsor Castle too.

As for Ive, he's currently on something of a British design tour having been responsible for a new Comic Relief red nose. The former Apple design chief was tasked with giving the iconic red nose a new look, with the result labeled as its “most dramatic makeover since its debut in 1988.”

“We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work,” The Verge quotes Ive as saying about the charity event. “This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”