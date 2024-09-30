Key Takeaways Jony Ive & Sam Altman are collaborating on a mysterious AI hardware project under LoveFrom.

Unfortunately, design isn't really the problem with AI hardware, based on the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

The focus should be on AI's capabilities not how devices look.

Some of Apple's most important products were designed, or at least overseen, by Jony Ive. Devices like the iPhone or Apple Watch have become integral parts of people's lives, and critically, Apple's business. Their success is often credited to how they look and work -- Ive and the team he built over decades at Apple have a particular knack for making things that are beautiful, but approachable. It's not all surprising that there would be a tremendous amount of interest in the idea of the storied designer creating AI hardware.

A 2023 report from The Information suggested that Ive and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, were exploring building some kind of AI hardware, and in a profile of Ive, The New York Times was able to confirm that the collaboration is real, and Ive's design firm LoveFrom is handling the project. The details of what this device might look like are still vague, but what it ultimately is won't matter.

As the limitations of generative AI have become increasingly clear, and companies like Humane and Rabbit have thrown eye-catching designs after still inaccurate AI models, I'm less convinced design is what's getting in the way of post-smartphone hardware from succeeding. It's not clear Jony Ive was the missing ingredient.

What we know about Ive and Altman's AI hardware project

Altman has invested in personal AI hardware before

The Information's original report doesn't offer many details as to what kind of device Ive and Altman are hoping to build other than the pair are looking to figure out what "new hardware for the AI age could look like." LoveFrom's track record is varied enough at this point -- covering everything from a touchscreen interface for an electric Ferrari to a Moncler jackets with magnetic buttons -- that we can't use the company's output as a guide to what Ive's AI hardware might look like.

The Times' report does offer a few more clues, however. Whatever LoveFrom is designing "uses A.I. to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone." That jives with Altman's own investment in Humane. The Humane AI Pin, a pin-shaped, AI-powered phone alternative that uses models from OpenAI and Google to answer questions, identify objects, and handle a variety of smartphone tasks, is explicitly designed to be voice-first and screenless.

Whatever LoveFrom is designing is 'uses A.I. to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.'

The wearable includes a projector that creates an interface you can interact with on your hand (though it's not bright enough to always use comfortably in direct sunlight), but it works best by just talking with the Pin directly. Considering OpenAI's focus on voice features as of late, it wouldn't be surprising if this Ive-designed hardware put less of an emphasis on screens, too.

The problem isn't design, it's AI

Ex-Apple designers and Teenage Engineering haven't cracked it

Close

The thing is, regardless of how good the design is, the track record for AI hardware isn't particularly good. Once you look past the dozens of devices that are essentially microphones attached to transcription software (a useful enough tool in its way), what an AI gadget is actually good for is really hard to say.

The Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 are the easiest to point to because they've been some of the most prominent failures. Both devices have been plagued by incorrect or unreliable answers from their AI assistants, along with a mix of poor battery life, missing features, and in the case of Rabbit, serious security concerns. It's not a convincing case that these are the form factors to replace a smartphone or a smartwatch.