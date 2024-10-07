Key Takeaways Joker: Folie à Deux shocks fans with drastic twists and ends with an unexpected, violent conclusion.

The ending is sure to make many fans angry, while leaving its meaning up to interpretation.

Joker: Folie à Deux receives mixed reactions, with some criticizing its lack of commitment and polarizing ending.

Five years after Joker took the world by storm, director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix are back with the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux . To the admiration and frustration of many fans, though, the movie does not deliver anything like what people would have expected from a Joker sequel . Rather than watch the disturbed Arthur Fleck's continued rise as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, the film doubles down on its character study, and introduces some interesting stylistic zags, including bringing Lady Gaga aboard to play Arthur's love interest and turning the film into a full-on musical . But while the musical aspect might surprise some, it's the film's shocking ending that will leave audiences talking and puzzling over the film.

It's the film's shocking ending that will leave audiences talking

In fact, it's easy to see people being angry about the ending, and what it says about both the character of Arthur Fleck and the events of the first film, and many online are already expressing their disappointment. But what exactly happens at the end of Joker: Folie à Deux, and what does it all mean? Read on to find out.

What is Joker: Folie à Deux all about?

To understand the ending, you have to understand the context

Joker: Folie a Deux Release Date October 4, 2024 Director Todd Phillips Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Lady Gaga , Brendan Gleeson , Catherine Keener , Zazie Beetz , Steve Coogan , Harry Lawtey , Leigh Gill , Jacob Lofland , Sharon Washington , Troy Fromin , Bill Smitrovich , John Lacy , Ken Leung Runtime 138 Minutes Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux follows after the events of 2019's Joker, in which the character Arthur Fleck channels years of abuse by other people and the systems of society into the violent persona of a clown he calls Joker, leading up to his murder of a prominent late-night host on live television. Now imprisoned at Gotham's Arkham Asylum, Fleck is facing trial over his murder of five people. His attorney is attempting to make a plea to the jury that Fleck is not guilty by reason of insanity, but Fleck himself struggles with sublimating his Joker persona and even figuring out whether it's a split personality at all. During his stay at Arkham, Fleck meets Lee Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga, a fellow inmate who is taking a singing class. The two fall for each other, and once Lee is let out of Arkham, she shows up every day at Fleck's trial to support him, along with his other fans and supporters. Through a series of fantasy musical numbers, the two characters get to explore what it would be like to live out their inner Joker. The drama of the film is in whether Arthur will fully let that side of himself take over.

Related The 8 best Batman TV series of all time Colin Farrell's The Penguin premieres on HBO on Sept. 19, so we're reviewing the best Batman TV shows ever.

What happens at the end of the movie?

A twist that will leave audiences shocked

Warner Bros.

Spoiler alert! Don't read on if you don't want to find out what happens at the end of Joker: Folie à Deux

There are several twists in Joker: Folie à Deux. The first big one is that Lee was not actually an inmate at Arkham, and the story she told Arthur about being a pyromaniac who tried to kill her parents was a lie. In fact, she is a wealthy young psychiatrist who still lives with her parents, and checked herself into Arkham voluntarily to get close to Arthur because of her attraction to his Joker persona. This becomes key as the trial nears its end, and Arthur fires his attorney, choosing to represent himself while appearing in court with his full Joker costume. As that side of himself appears to fully take over, he experiences an incident of severe physical, and possibly sexual, abuse by the guards at the asylum, and then hears one of his admirers at Arkham choked to death by a guard. This causes a break in him, and the next day at trial, making his closing statement, Arthur confesses that there is no Joker, that the murders were all just his doing, expressing his regret and sadness for the pain and damage he'd caused.

Then, in the film's next big twist, a bomb goes off outside, destroying the courthouse, and leaving Arthur to stumble out into the world. He is soon picked up by a pair of masked Joker fans, who seem to think he will help them lead some kind of violent revolution, but he manages to escape from them. He then finds his way to the famous steps that he danced down in the first film and sees Lee there waiting for him. Upset by his retreat into just being Arthur, she leaves him, and he is soon arrested once again.

And this is where the final, shocking twist occurs. Now back in Arkham, Arthur is informed he has a visitor. He follows a guard down a hallway, but is then interrupted by another of the inmates, who tells a disturbing knock-knock joke and then stabs him repeatedly in the stomach. As Arthur bleeds to death on the ground, we see the other inmate sit down on a bench behind him, out of focus, laughing maniacally and using his knife to carve his own mouth, reminiscent of Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

What does is the ending of Joker: Folie à Deux trying to say?

It certainly leaves a lot to think about

Warner Bros.

While the film leaves aspects of the ending up to interpretation, the implication is that Arthur Fleck was never the Joker we knew from the comics. Instead, it's suggested that the man who kills him might turn out to be Batman's arch nemesis, and that Arthur was only ever the person who inspired him. What that all means is also left up to interpretation, but the movie seems to be exploring the difference between someone pushed past the edge by a troubled society, and the people who revel in that violence because it seems good, or cool, or entertaining. In that way, the film is almost thumbing its nose at many fans of the first film, who saw something heroic in Arthur Fleck's violent Joker killing spree, and wanted to see more of how his story would connect to the wider Batman and DC Universe mythology.

Related These 10 Batman episodes show why the 90s were Gotham's golden era Batman: The Animated Series was truly ahead of its time, and to see why, just check out these 10 iconic episodes

How are fans reacting to the shocking ending?

Response to the movie has been very polarizing

Warner Bros.

On social media, fans have been very mixed on Joker: Folie à Deux, and while some praised the film for its bold twists, most others seem to have been left angry, feeling like the movie wasted their time.