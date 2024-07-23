Key Takeaways Love, music, and mania will take center stage in Joker: Folie À Deux, with Harley Quinn joining the Joker in a twisted tale.

Expect impactful performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as they navigate the chaos of Arkham Asylum and the outside protests.

Following up on the success of 2019's Joker, this sequel promises to be a dark, twisted, and musical journey through the Joker's perspective.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux. The sequel to 2019's Joker will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular Batman villain alongside pop star Lady Gaga hitting theaters on October 4, 2024.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux will pick up after the events of Joker where Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, is placed in Akrham Asylum while he waits for his trial for the crimes he committed in the first film. Unlike the original, this sequel will not only be a love story but also a musical.

The Joker in love

The official trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux takes us through the aftermath of the first film as Arthur is being admitted into Akrham Asylum. Here, he first meets Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, who fell in love with Joker after feeling an immediate connection with him. Meanwhile, outside the walls of the asylum, hundreds protest in support of Joker and call for his freedom.

Interlaced with musical and dance numbers, Harley enables and supports Joker's mania. He will once again don the iconic clown makeup and make impassioned speeches to the court. Naturally, with the film being from the Joker's perspective, many shots will no doubt be twisted or fabricated from what is happening in reality.

Alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley, other stars featured will include Brendan Gleeson, John Lacy, and Zazie Beetz.

Can Joker: Folie À Deux match the success of 2019's Joker?

An Oscar-winning DC film

Joker (2019) Studio WB Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Robert De Niro Stream on Max

2019's Joker was a critical and commercial smash. The film earned over $1 billion at the box office and remains the highest-grossing film with an R rating of all time. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and took home two, one for best performance by an Actor in a leading role for Phoenix and for best achievement in music written for a motion picture. The film was intended to be a standalone film, and only had very loose ties to the wider DC universe.

Joker: Folie À Deux began production in 2022 and will have its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in September before its worldwide release.

Joker: Folie À Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024, with a runtime of 138 minutes and filmed for IMAX.