Joker: Folie a Deux is set to release next year. Here's what we know about the sequel.

Joker 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit movie Joker, is currently in production and set to be released next year.

Directed and written by Todd Phillips and co-written by Scott Silver, it will again star Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Joker, with Lady Gaga also confirmed to join the cast. Despite being set in the same universe as the first film, Joker 2 is expected to be a standalone. Little is known about the plot, but Pocket-lint still dived into everything you need to know about the sequel.

Joker 2: What we know so far

Joker 2, or Joker: Folie a Deux, is still under wraps. It's thought to follow the events of the 2019's Joker, continuing the story of Joaquin Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck/Joker. Lady Gaga will have a major role as the DC character Harley Quinn. The first image of Joker 2, shared by the director, shows Phoenix at Arkhan Asylum, where Quinn is a psychiatrist.

A first look at Lady Gaga in character was also shared by Director Todd Phillips on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2023. In the image, Phoenix's Joker can be seen in clown makeup, embracing Gaga's character. The film is currently in production in New York City.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to release on 4 October 2024, which will be the five-year anniversary of the original Joker's release.

Joker 2: Cast and crew

Todd Phillips, who directed the first Joker, will direct the sequel. He also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, with Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn. Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey, and Zazie Beetz, who is reprising her role as Sophie (Arthur's love interest).

Joker 2: Trailers

As of now, there are no trailers for Joker: Folie a Deux.

Joker 2: Is it in the DCEU?

James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, is the new co-chairman of DC Studios along with Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran will oversee DC superhero productions in the next decade, bringing coherence to the DC Universe. Although the future of some DC projects, including the Batman franchise and Superman, is now uncertain, this leadership change hasn't affected the status of the Joker sequel. It's not expected to be forced into a shared universe due to its standalone nature.

The first Joker film was a standalone movie that grossed over $1 billion worldwide, proving a shared universe is not always necessary.

Joker 2: How to catch up

You should watch the first Joker before going to see Joker 2 next year, of course.

You can currently stream it on HBO Max. Amazon is also offering Joker: