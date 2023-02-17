John Wick: Chapter 4 is weeks away from releasing, so we answer your burning questions about the movie, including when and where you can watch it.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the next installment in the popular John Wick film franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman who gets pulled back into the world of assassins. The movie is due out in a matter of weeks. To help you prepare for its release, we answer some key questions you may have about the sequel, including whether there are any trailers.

John Wick 4: What you need to know

While there is no official plot synopsis yet for John Wick 4 (aka John Wick: Chapter 4), the movie is expected to pick up where John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum left off. John is on the run and separated from the assassin organization known as The High Table.

The organization's leadership believes that John is dead, but he is actually injured and with The Bowery King. The film follows Wick's quest to take down The High Table, and it will introduce a new enemy - The Marquis de Gramont - who is played by Bill Skarsgard. As with the previous movies in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be sure to have plenty of stylish, violent action sequences.

John Wick: Chapter 4 started filming in June 2021 and concluded in November 2021. Filming primarily took place in Berlin and Paris, and additional photography took place in Japan and New York. One interesting location used in the movie is the Louvre Museum in France, where reports suggest an action sequence was filmed.

Post-production has now wrapped, and the film is set to release soon.

John Wick 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in cinemas in the US and the UK on 24 March 2023.

John Wick 4: Where to stream

John Wick: Chapter 4 will not be available to stream at home when it releases in cinemas. Keanu Reeves has expressed his desire for the film to exclusively hit the big screen, and, as of now, there is no official word on when the movie will be available to stream online.

It's likely it will be released on platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play Movies a few months after its theatrical release.

John Wick 4: Cast and crew

Keanu Reeves will once again star as John Wick. He is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Mark Zaror, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Clancy Brown. The movie is directed by Chad Stahelski, who also directed the previous three movies.

John Wick 4: Trailers

There are several trailers for John Wick: Chapter 4. The first teaser trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, and the first full-length trailer was released in November 2022. The latest trailer, above, was released in February 2023, as part of a "Wick Week".

John Wick 4: How to catch up

Before going to see John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatre, you really should watch the first three installments. They're on Prime Video: