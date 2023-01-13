There might finally be a Dead Space movie in the works, but it sounds like rumours of John Carpenter being involved could be premature.

The idea of a Dead Space movie is something that comes up every so often, likely because it's an excellent idea and should have happened by now. But it hasn't, despite rumours that Carpenter was attached to a project to turn the EA game into something for the big screen. Now, Carpenter says that while he isn't involved in what's going on, something is afoot.

"I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games," Carpenter told Variety as part of a bigger feature on his work. He goes on to say that he was looking at cameras one day and he suggested to someone taht he'd "love to do a Dead Space film." From there, the rumour-mill went into overdrive.

Unfortunately, Carpenter says that the project isn't his. "They already have another director involved," he confirmed, which sure makes it sound like someone is working on making a movie. Carpenter did also go on to say that he'd get involved if he was asked.

As for now, like the rest of us, he's ready for the next game. "There’s a new version of the “Dead Space” video game coming out in January, and I’m there," he told Variety.

That game is of course the Dead Space remake that premiere on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the PC on 27 January.

The Dead Space game tells the story of Isaac Clarke who finds himself sent to deal with a stranded spaceship, dubbed the Ishimura. When he gets there things soon go awry in a way that would make a very good movie. Or TV show, for that matter. We won't spoil the rest but rest assured that the Dead Space games were huge on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 and we can't wait for this remake to arrive.