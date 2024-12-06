Key Takeaways The JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds offer a snug fit, staying put even for sweaty workouts.

Enjoy stable comfort and impressive sound quality with ANC and touch controls.

They provide long battery life and a case with plentiful charging options.

I've reviewed countless pairs of headphones, specifically workout headphones , over the past few years. In fact, I've tested so many that I don't expect to be surprised or impressed by new pairs all that often. After all, wireless earbuds for workouts tend to be similar in design and function. Yet, when I got the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds, I was pleasantly surprised. These headphones solved many of my complaints with past earbuds and left me quite impressed. After a few weeks of wearing them during easy walks, heavy lifting sessions, and sweat-drenched Peloton rides, I can confidently say I've found my new favorite workout earbuds.

Editor's Choice JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds The JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds are advanced sport earbuds that provide hi-res sound and a solid fit for even the most intense workouts. A durable build, 52 hours of battery life with the case, and customizable sound provide a well-rounded and excellent earbud experience. Pros Snug yet comfortable fit

Great battery life

Integrated USB-C cable and wireless charging compatible

Customizable sound

Easy touch controls

Effective noise cancellation Cons A little pricey $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Target

Price, availability, and specs

These workout earbuds feature hybrid dual drivers, comprising a 10mm dynamic driver for lower frequencies and a Knowles balanced armature driver for higher frequencies. They also support the LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res audio, provided you use them with an Android phone . Plus, they feature Lab Spatial Audio, hybrid active noise-canceling (ANC) with three different modes, and customizable EQ settings. The IP66 rating protects them from sweat, and the case offers an integrated USB-C cable with support for wireless charging.

The JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds are available from most major retailers for $100, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and the JLab website.

JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds Battery Life 10 hrs with ANC on, 52 hrs with case Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones Yes Brand JLab Supported codecs SBC, LDAC, LC3 Bluetooth Yes, 5.3 IP Rating IP66 Driver Size 10 mm Charging type USB-C or wireless Weight 5.12 oz Colors Black Charging Port USB-C Noise Cancellation Yes Frequency response 20 Hz - 40 kHz Impedance 16 ohms Max talk time 12 hrs Max playback time 12 hrs Charging time 2 hrs Expand

What I liked about the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds

A long list of things to love

One of the main problems I have with earbuds for workouts is fit. Every pair I've tried has at least some movement during workouts, meaning I'm adjusting them frequently to keep them in my ears or to keep the sound quality and noise cancelation at their best. That fiddling takes me out of the zone during my workout, which isn't ideal. The JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 Earbuds, though, firmly stay put. They don't even wiggle out during super sweaty Peloton rides, which has proved challenging for buds that typically offer a snug fit.

Despite the stable fit, I've had no issues with discomfort. I generally don't enjoy wearing earbuds for more than an hour or two, and that remains true. But for being so tight in my ears, the Epic Sport ANC 3 earbuds don't add any extra discomfort or pain points. I can easily wear them for my hour-and-a-half lifting sessions without any issues and without feeling desperate to take them off when I'm done.

Of course, sound quality is the most important thing for any pair of earbuds, and I've been thoroughly impressed by the Epic Sport ANC 3 earbuds. The sound is nice out of the box, but the JLab app allows you to customize the EQ setting. With some tweaking, I dialed in a rich and well-detailed sound. There's also a good amount of bass without distortion, producing a full and layered audio experience. It has been perfect for staying in the zone in the gym.

I was also impressed with the ANC in these earbuds. It very successfully cuts out the loud music my gym blasts, more so than other earbuds I've used. As a result, I can hear my music clearly instead of dealing with battling audio sources. For times when I need to be aware of my surroundings, the Be Aware mode balances audio quality with ambient sounds so that I can hear if a car is coming behind me or someone is talking to me.