The 2023 Jeep Avenger is a compact, family-focused all-electric crossover SUV that looks the part, especially if you get one in the deliciously bright Sun Yellow metallic you see here. It's got a very striking design that somehow makes it look bigger than it actually is.

On sale now, the Jeep Avenger is available in three different models, starting with the entry-level Longitude trim variant from £34,800. Even in its most basic guise there are 16-inch alloys, LED lights and a smattering of accoutrements that make it seem like pretty good value.

You'll want to head in the direction of the Altitude mid-range trim model for 17-inch wheels and additional convenience options such as keyless entry and an electric tailgate.

We got to try the top specification Summit model, which packs in a raft of extras and pushes the price to just over £39K. However, the 18-inch alloys on this edition really help to lift the appearance of the little Jeep Avenger, even though it's not exactly cut out for anything too punishing in the off-road department.

One of the best things about the 2023 Jeep Avenger is the way it looks. If you’re keen on the whole Jeep vibe, there's plenty on offer to reassure you, even though this isn't really a car that’s built for any real off-road action.

It's way smaller than you think too. Despite those rounded off angular lines, the Jeep Avenger is only 4,084mm long, which turns out to be a real positive once you start working it through busy city streets or around the back lanes. It's also 200mm off the ground, which gives it a touch of go-anywhere feel, and is cleverly diffused by that cutesy styling. Nothing like the latest DS 3 E-Tense for example, which shares similar components underneath.

While the styling is bold yet aerodynamic, there's quite a lot of plastic cladding around the lower areas of the Jeep Avenger. While this might be a good idea and act as a way of fending off chips and minor dings if you do actually go off-road, some of the components look like they could be susceptible to parking damage without too much effort. Higher up though, the front and rear lights look great, while our yellow example was topped off with a gloss black roof.

Even more impressive is the continuity of the design, which carries on through into the interior. You get a spartan but colour-coded dashboard and some neat ambient lighting that lifts the cockpit firmly into fun territory. That’s kinda the whole thing with the Jeep Avenger; it doesn't take itself too seriously. Better yet, the three trim levels make buying one a simple affair, with the top-of-the-pile Summit edition packing in the most of those neat extra touches, including the 18-inch alloys on the outside and heated seats on the inside.

Small but perfectly formed

The interior is another relatively pleasant surprise. One thing that's immediately apparent, however, is the Jeep Avenger isn't very big on the inside.

This is a compact crossover, so this is hardly a revelation but your perception - this being a Jeep - is that you're going to get more space than you actually do. The front two seats are snug, mainly because you're sandwiched between the door cards and a chunky centre section, which contains a nifty storage bin with a foldable magnetic cover.

Anyone who's on the bigger side will therefore find the front of the Jeep Avenger an accommodating place, but it does feel a little limited.

There's even less room in the back, mind. If you've got small children this will not be an issue as getting a child seat in through the wide-opening back doors and plonked onto the high-up back seats should be relatively straightforward. Legroom is the main issue here though, as it suffers quite badly when the front seats have to be moved back.

Headroom, on the other hand, is great both front and rear and a 380-litre boot makes it practical enough for most.

While the interior looks a little utilitarian, as befits the Jeep brand, the Avenger has got everything you need. Most noticeable in the cabin is the 10.25-inch landscape-oriented screen, mounted mid-centre on the dash. Some key-type switches below it allow you to manage temperature controls and the like, which is welcome.

However, the screen and what it displays is a treat with crisp graphics, easy access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a sat-nav that's respectable. The driver's display is functional and works well enough, while the steering wheel feels great in your hands, even if the steering itself is perhaps lighter than anticipated.

Dependable driving experience

Stellantis has kept things fairly simple with the powertrain for the Jeep Avenger, with the 51kWh (usable) e-motor supplying drive to just the front wheels for now. Anyone craving four-wheel drive will be able to get themselves one in 2024.

In the meantime, the automatic drive delivers power smoothly, while the stats seem about right for an EV of this type - 0-62 mph takes 9.3 seconds and it's capable of a top speed of 93mph.

We got to experience the Jeep Avenger on a mix of roads, including smooth highways, where there seemed to be some wind noise coming from the rear windows, through to dry and dusty tracks in the hills. While there’s no four-wheel drive, you do have the option of selecting Mud, Sand and Snow settings aside from the more usual Eco, Normal and Sport modes.

Normal provides a standard-fare driving experience, but things do pep up a little if you engage Sport using the central selector. Considering the higher ride position, the little Jeep Avenger goes around corners surprisingly well.

The components here look to be standard Stellantis group too, and while we did try engaging the Sand setting for a bit of dirt road action, the effect was fairly muted. Nevertheless, these additional settings might prove useful for those occasional times when a little unorthodox assistance is needed – mid-winter for example, or particularly rainy days down at the local country park.

Aside from that, the Jeep Avenger works best when it’s on the tarmac. Performance is well-rounded, but if it's pushed the small SUV does struggle a little, especially if there's any degree of additional weight on board.

Plenty of fizz

It's always a good feeling when you try an EV with range over 200 miles; it takes you just that little bit further away from the worries of range anxiety. What's more, while the Avenger can do around 248 miles it is possible to eke out a little more using the moderately noticeable regen capabilities of the car, according to Jeep.

Admittedly, there are other comparable cars that can do more, but the Avenger has enough in its battery cells to meet the needs of average owners.

Meanwhile, when it comes to charging, the Jeep Avenger's battery can be replenished at speeds of up to 100kWh, with 20 per cent to 80 per cent achievable in the region of 24 minutes.

Hitting the spot

The 2023 Jeep Avenger is a great little thing, which for a compact crossover SUV does exactly what you'd expect of it. For adventurous couples, who definitely don't want to go too far off the beaten track, or folks with young kids it makes a lot of sense.

The two-wheel drive current model will be followed by that four-wheel drive edition in 2024, but for what it is and what the Jeep Avenger will be used for, two driving wheels seems just fine to us right now.