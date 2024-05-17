JBL's latest PartyBoxspeaker sent me on a rollercoaster of emotions. Initially unboxing the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, I was bewildered by its size and weight (even it's name is a mouthful). I certainly didn't think I needed it. I was then comforted by the sound when playing indoors, and later unnerved by taking it outside and seeing just how loud it can get.

There is a lot this large, versatile, and powerful speaker can do, and while I'm still figuring out if this is something I personally should have in my speaker lineup, as I tend to prefer smaller, portable Bluetooth speakers, I definitely know there is value -- and a lot of fun -- to be had.

I spent a couple of weeks testing out this giant entertainment system, taking it around in my home and outside, seeing what it offers and finding out just exactly how loud it can get.

JBL PartyBox Stage 320 Recommended This massive speaker offers power, portability, and versatility, with a light show and karoake mode complementing the impressive audio. Pros High-quality audio

Sound and light customization

Powerful bass and booming volume Cons Pricey

Heavy

Large footprint $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at JBL

Price, specs, and availability

Big size and high cost

This massive speaker retails for $600 from Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from JBL. It's an offering positioned at the center of the JBL's PartyBox spectrum, less expensive and slightly smaller than the PartyBox Ultimate, but bigger than the Encore and more potent than the PartyBox 120.

Starting to approach full-size suitcase territory, which is amusing because the PartyBox Stage 320 is designed with a telescopic handle and a pair of durable wheels so that you can roll it around like a piece of luggage.

Perhaps it's most important to take note of the size. It stands just over two feet tall and over a foot wide and deep. Notably, it weighs in at about 36 pounds. That's starting to approach full-size suitcase territory, which is amusing because the PartyBox Stage 320 is designed with a telescopic handle and a pair of durable wheels so that you can roll it around like a piece of luggage. It makes sense when you understand what's inside. It comprises two 6.5 inch woofers and a pair of 25mm dome tweeters with a power output of 240 watts. The included ejectable battery can play for up to 18 hours, and supposedly can get fully charged in just three hours.

The speaker also boasts a variety of input, allowing you to connect a guitar and microphone simultaneously (or just two microphones). It includes an aux-in and USB port as well. These are available via the back of the speaker, secured by a protective plastic flap.

JBL PartyBox Stage 320 Bluetooth Connectivity? 5.4 Input Type Aux-in, mic-in, guitar-in Dimensions 13.3 x 26.3 x 15.2 inches Brand JBL Power 240W Battery 18 hrs Waterproof Rating IPX4 Frequency response 40Hz - 20kHz (-6dB)

What I liked about the JBL PartyBox Stage 320

Clear audio and bright lights

Close

For all the figurative bells and whistles, it's worth noting off the top that the audio is most impressive. When given the chance, I immediately opted for the PartyBox over any number of portable Bluetooth speakers I have at home, and not just because I was testing it. I was content positioning it in the corner of a room, or even in an adjacent room or outside, and letting the sound fill up the space.

The audio was crisp, clear, and layered; when I was feeling more awake, I tried boosting the bass. For too many speakers, there seems to be no middle ground for the bass, but there was much more nuance and range with the PartyBox 320. It's something I greatly enjoyed because I definitely want some bass and depth, but I don't want it to shake the foundation or settle in my head.

Even at the higher volumes, I never felt like I lost clarity or distorted the music.

I went all across the musical spectrum testing out different sounds and styles, playing oldies early on a sunny day before giving to some alt rock in the afternoon and a pop party at night. It was completely satisfying, never for a moment seemed like I was missing anything. It was very easy to just have on in the background and feel like you're getting faithful audio all around you.

JBL boasts the PartyBox 320 can fill up a tennis court with sound, and while I didn't take it to the tennis court down the street, I have no problem believing it. It gets loud. I turned up the volume in my backyard and I could hear it loud and clear inside through an open door some 50 or 60 feet away. I'm sure my neighbors could hear it from their houses if outside as well. All of this is to say that the PartyBox lives up to its name.

It certainly seems designed for big events and parties, enveloping a space with sound. Even at the higher volumes, I never felt like I lost clarity or distorted the music. I'm often particularly sensitive to loud music because I can hear when it starts to sound off, which happens a lot when you blast sound from speakers that can handle this. The JBL was up to the task.

While the speaker itself boasts a lot of controls, including adjustments for volume, bass and trebles, that there is a specific app available makes everything significantly easier. From the PartyBox app, you can get a lot more specific when it comes to both light and sound.

I have to mention the lightshow it offers. It is definitely completely superfluous for me, its tons of fun. No party is required to enjoy changing colors and patterns on the speaker, and it doesn't even need to be dark outside. I'm happy to let it run, moving and pulsating to the sound of the music. And I can see how it can enhance a party after dark. For those who don't care about the lights, you can turn them off from the speaker or via the app.

What I didn't like about the JBL PartyBox Stage 320

Cumbersome and filled with extras

Close

I certainly wasn't naive to the fact that this is a large speaker, but it was far heavier than I imagined and more cumbersome to navigate. The durable wheels and telescopic handle are essential, as is the sturdy grip built-in alongside the handle, which is vital for navigating any stairs or obstacles. Even wheeling the speaker through my home, I felt a bit nervous, with the floor rumbling beneath this behemoth.

There is no USB charge for this size of a device; you plug it into an outlet to juice it up. Thankfully, it seems to charge pretty quickly and the battery lasts for quite some time. However, frequent use might present an issue when it comes to charging. You might, however, be better off investing in a separate charger and additional battery -- just swapping one out rather than lugging around the entire unit.

One completely unnecessary inclusion for me personally was a "record scratch" effect, which is exactly like it sounds. It's fun in theory, but I couldn't really find a purpose for it in practice.

Should you buy the JBL PartyBox Stage 320?

A large investment for a large speaker

There is a lot to enjoy about this massive, sensory entertainment system, and I know that I like it, but I'm not entirely sure that I need it, or want something this size. I'm fairly confident in its physical durability, and with a replaceable battery, it should last for many years with regular use. There is a lot of emphasis on the "party" aspect, and rightly so. I didn't hook up a microphone or guitar, but I see the value in that. The same goes for the ability to hook up multiple PartyBoxes or additional speakers for a bigger, louder event.

I think a lot of the decision comes down to space. Not only asking if you have the space to store it, but do you also have the space to let it rip?

