JBL Tune 510BT Headphones JBL Tune 510BT Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 These high-quality headphones deliver JBL's Pure Bass sound for resonant lows and crisp highs. They provide music for up to 40 hours in between charges and support Siri and Google voice assistants. $25 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for portable audio but don't want to drop a huge amount of money, JBL's Tune 510BT headphones are a seriously attractive option, especially at 50 per cent off. Right now, Amazon has a massive pre-holiday sale on these over-ear cans that produce potent sound at a reasonable price.

Why you should get the JBL Tune 510BT headphones ahead of the holidays

There are plenty of brands competing for your hard-earned headphone dollars, but JBL has been in the business since 1927, when James Lansing and Ken Decker began building speakers in Los Angeles. The company has grown into an audio service provider for both businesses and consumers, producing systems for homes, movie theaters, car audio and anything else you can think of. Essentially, the consumer-facing line is well-known for delivering solid features at a budget price.

Read more: Best JBL Speakers: Expert tested and reviewed

While higher-end headphones pack features like active noise cancelation, you end up paying for the privilege. Sometimes you just need a pair of all-purpose phones that just do the job and nothing else. That's where the Tune 510BTs come in. Delivering high-quality audio over Bluetooth 5.0, they're lightweight and surprisingly powerful, with deep bass response and extremely long battery life. Touch controls on the right ear cup let you adjust volume, skip tracks, answer or ignore incoming calls and more. One-button pairing makes it easy to connect to any device with a screen.

Just because the price is low, don't assume they lack cool quality of life features. The 510BTs support Bluetooth Multipoint, which let them merge multiple sound sources into their feed; for example, you can stream audio from your PC and still get notifications from your phone in the same session. They also have a surprisingly high-quality built-in microphone for use during phone calls or gaming.

These are affordable headphones at full retail price; with a 50 per cent discount, they're unbeatable. Pick up a pair before the sale ends.