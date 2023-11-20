JBL Flip 6 $89 $130 Save $41 The JBL Flip 6 offers a great rugged design and a punchy, powerful performance. It's not the most feature-packed speaker you'll find, but it does pretty much everything you would want it to at this price. $89 at Amazon

Bluetooth speakers are both convenient and quality, allowing you to listen to your music anywhere and anytime without needing to wear headphones. One of our favorite portable speakers is the JBL Flip 6, and it's currently on sale for $90 at Amazon, which is a sizable $40 off the full price. If you're looking for a great gift to get the music fan in your life, this speaker could be the perfect option, especially at this price.

While no speaker is perfect, we gave this one a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, which isn't a score we give out too easily. Not only that, but it tops our list of best Bluetooth speakers, which means it beats out all the other models we have rigorously tested over the last few years.

Why you should get the JBL Flip 6

Anyone looking for a speaker that focuses on high-quality sound over a complex form-factor will appreciate the JBL Flip 6. When Pocket-lint's resident audiophile, Verity Burns reviewed the device, she loved its "great rugged design and a punchy, powerful performance. It's not the most feature-packed speaker you'll find, but it does pretty much everything you would want it to at this price."

The other thing that makes the JBL Flip 6 worth getting is its durability. It carries an official IP67 rating, which means you can safely bring it to the beach without worrying about solid particulates like sand and moisture from the water. You can bring it to the pool, golf course, or anywhere else without worrying about it breaking, even if the elements aren't overly kind to it.

While the speaker isn't overly sleek or colorful, we do appreciate that it simply produces good sound. In fact, in our review, we praised that "it doesn't aspire to more than it is, by including stacks of features that rarely get used, but instead focuses all of its efforts into getting good quality, powerful sound into a rugged speaker for on the go, and it absolutely succeeds." That really sums up the crux of this quality Bluetooth speaker. And if all that sounds like something you or a loved one on your shopping list would like, then you should definitely grab this while it's on sale.

