JBL Tune Buds $50 $100 Save $50 JBL's Tune Buds offer some of the best active noise cancelation and battery life, so they're a great go-to for all day listening. And with Prime Deal Day's 50 per cent off Prime exclusive discount, you can snag a pair for this limited time bargain. $50 at Amazon

There are a lot of different earbud models on the market, but few excel in all areas as well as the Tune Buds from JBL. As part of JBL's new line of true wireless earbuds, they deliver premium features like an enhanced bass response, exceptional noise cancelation, and a whopping 12 hour battery life. And with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offering 50 per cent off the original $100 dollar price tag, you can snag a pair for just $50. It's one of the best discounts we've seen, and that price won't be around forever. So whether you're doing some early holiday shopping or looking to upgrade your gear, this is a deal worth jumping on before it disappears.

Why should you get the JBL Tune Buds?

The current half-off deal isn't the only reason these earbuds are a top choice. They also live up to the JBL reputation, with insanely clear audio that sounds expansive, textured, and rich. The bass tones are particularly profound, and it's mostly thanks to the 10mm drivers, which help produce a thumping low end without losing clarity. The active noise cancelation is also a big plus, as it's advanced enough to reduce relatively high decibels to near silence.

Whether you're mowing the lawn or commuting in a noisy train station, the Tune Buds can "tune" out the cacophony and immerse you in whatever soundscape you choose. Best of all, their battery life lasts up to 12 hours, and the charging case extends the total time to 48 hours of juice before you need a wall charger. There's a lot to love about the JBL Tune Buds, so any discounts are just the icing on the cake. Other fantastic JBL products like the fan favorite JBL Clib 4 and the Charge 5 speaker are both heavily discounted through the rest of the day with October Prime Day and worth a second look.