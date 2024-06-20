Key Takeaways JBL Clip 4 is simple to set up, waterproof, and has a carabiner

Its clip makes it easy to attach wherever you need it

Sound performance could be better, but it at least gets loud

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, we're spoiled for choice. Whether you want to spend hundreds of dollars and get a Sonos speaker that can stream audio over Wi-Fi in addition to Bluetooth, or you want to spend a lot less and get something from Ultimate Ears that will last you the next decade, there are a lot of options, and many of them are very good.

0:51 Related Why I'm taking Bose's new SoundLink Max everywhere this summer The Soundlink Max will liven up any beach party or pregame with booming sound.

But still, there's a real charm to a speaker that's completely fuss-free. No extraneous stereo pairing, no companion app, and no need to adjust EQ. The kind of speaker that you connect to your devices and forget about. If you're in the market for that kind of speaker, you'd be hard-pressed to find one better than the JBL Clip 4. It's loud, waterproof, and ready to clip just about anywhere. As I found, it's loud, waterproof, and ready to clip just about anywhere, a pretty fantastic package for less than $100.

Recommended JBL Clip 4 JBL's Clip 4 is a small but mighty Bluetooth speaker with a built-in carabiner that lets you attach it anywhere. Pros IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Carabiner is super useful

It gets super loud Cons It doesn't float

It could sound better $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at JBL

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The JBL Clip 4 was released on Dec. 2nd, 2020 after being announced earlier that fall. It's on the smaller, more compact side of JBL's lineup, without the company's software bells and whistles or glowing lights. So while it's nothing "new," it's the portable speaker I'm currently attached to -- and attaching everywhere thanks to its convenient carabiner. I've found that it's more of a stocking stuffer or fun grad gift rather than a home audio staple, but for $80, I got exactly what I needed.

The speaker is available directly from JBL or other online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and comes in black, gray, green, white, pink, red, and multiple variations of blue. All models have a built-in carabiner, and all models use a 1.5-inch dynamic driver to produce sound. For charging, the Clip 4 uses a USB-C port and there's a short USB-C cable included in the box to get you started if you don't have one already.

JBL Clip 4 Brand JBL Input Type USB-C Dimensions 3.4" x 5.3" x 1.8" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Buttons Power, play/pause, Bluetooth pairing, volume up, volume down Battery 10 hours Waterproof Rating IP67 Drivers 1.5-inch driver Frequency response 100Hz - 20kHz Outputs 5W Colors Black, gray, green, white, pink, blue, and camo Expand

What I liked about the JBL Clip 4

Having a speaker with a built-in clip rules

It seems to me that most portable Bluetooth speakers include some kind of tassel, lanyard, or bungie cord for attaching them to things now, but the Clip 4's carabiner is by far the most practical. It's large enough to fit through most straps and hang over most bars, and sturdy enough that I never worried that it would fall off or somehow get unclipped. It could be a little taller or wider to accommodate attaching it to more things, but I was surprised at what I was able to latch the Clip 4 on to once I started experimenting.

The key advantage of the Clip 4's clip is that it makes it easy to attach somewhere and forget about. The whole speaker is really designed to be that simple. There are three buttons to worry about when music is playing (Play/Pause, Volume Up, and Volume Down), and two more if you want to count Power and Bluetooth Pairing. The buttons are even raised so that you know what you're pressing without having to look at it. It's wonderfully straightforward overall, all you really have to do is pair the speaker to your phone once, and you're good to go.

It's loud enough to hear over a shower or laundry machine

I found the Clip 4 to be most enjoyable in short bursts, like during a shower or while doing chores around the house. It can easily get loud enough for me to hear it over a washing machine or hot water blasting in the shower. If I can listen to my podcasts while washing my hair and not have to raise the volume too high to hear anyone talking, that's usually a good sign that it's a good speaker in my book.

Related A year later and the JBL Flip 6 still packs the perfect portable punch The JBL Flip 6 thinks harder about sound rather than turning to smarter features, and it makes for an ideal everyday speaker.

There's some oomph to the JBL Clip 4, especially for something that can fit in the palm of my hand. Not enough to shake the floor, but at higher volumes I was worried I might bother my neighbors. Importantly, though, you can hit these high volumes without too much distortion. Rest assured, you can crank up the sound without worry about ruining your favorite playlist.

The IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes using it worry-free

Close

A portable Bluetooth speaker isn't worth your time unless it's waterproof, because if you're taking it outside, it needs to be protected. That's why I was happy to learn the Clip 4 is IP67 rated, which means it's waterproof up to one meter for 30 minutes, and completely dustproof. That covers you during rainy camping trips, beach days, shower monologues, and basically any other bizarre spill you might run into throughout the day.

Related JBL's PartyBox Stage 320 is the upgrade my summer parties need Offering powerful, crystal clear sound, deep bass, and whole lot of extras the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is not for the faint of heart.

It's not impervious, but its tough enough that you really don't need to worry about it. That gave me some real peace of mind while using the Clip 4, and made me unafraid to try using it in places I might not take other audio equipment. That's the kind of flexibility that I think makes people excited about using a gadget, rather than nervous. That's what you want.

What I didn't like about the JBL Clip 4

It should really be able to float

Considering how resilient the JBL Clip 4 is to being submerged in water, it's kind of disappointing that it's not able to float. In my not at all scientific tests in my sink, it didn't sink like a stone, but it also didn't stay above the water enough to keep playing music if it fell in the pool. When there are other Bluetooth speakers close to the JBL Clip 4's price point that can float, like the $99 UE Wonderboom 3, it's hard not to be a little disappointed that JBL didn't go further.

Related The 5 best outdoor Bluetooth speakers for epic summer parties Portable, water-resistant, and bass-heavy, these tried and tested speakers pass the ultimate summer vibe check.

Sound performance could be better

While the JBL Clip 4 is loud, it could definitely sound better. I'm used to JBL's "Signature Sound," but the Clip 4 obviously isn't as good as the company's larger, more expensive speakers. JBL describes the Clip 4 as "rich," but I was mostly just pleased that there was clear separation and texture to the music I was listening to. The big problem was bass, and on more intricate tracks, detail. It's not surprising the little JBL Clip 4 isn't as bassy as a larger speaker with dedicated woofers, but I hoped it might be able to produce some of the finer, buried parts of songs. They're there, but they're harder to dig out.

Should you buy the JBL Clip 4?

You can only expect so much out of a Bluetooth speaker that barely costs more than a full-price video game, but to be clear, the JBL Clip 4 isn't perfect. There's more that JBL could do to make it absolutely perfect if it wanted to (because I imagine it can afford to). And the company has released follow-ups that get even closer to the ideal clip-on speaker.

For what you pay for, though, I can't help but be pleased. If I wasn't already using a Sonos Roam in the shower, I'd happily consider the Clip 4, and even though I already have a shower speaker, I'm already considering one of JBL's options for when my Roam finally kicks the bucket. The Clip 4 is rugged enough to stick just about anywhere and super simple to set up. I'd really recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker.