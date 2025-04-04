Summary The 2022 Toyota RAV4 hybrid offers a technology-focused and spacious cabin with plenty of standard safety features.

The powertrain includes a 2.5-liter engine and two electric motors for efficient performance.

The true cost to own a used 2022 Toyota RAV4 hybrid over five years is $36,656.

The popularity of crossovers and SUVs has increased rapidly over the last decade, with this segment accounting for over 81% of total new car registrations in 2024. Part of the appeal is because of the higher ride height and additional space, but SUVs are notoriously expensive to buy and maintain, and gas-guzzlers. Thankfully, the Toyota RAV4 is a reliable hybrid SUV that is worth buying used.

Ironically, the RAV4 started the crossover trend in 1996. It was the first SUV to use a monocoque chassis, which brought everyday comfort to utility vehicles. A hybrid option was introduced in 2016, and the range was refreshed in 2022, making this year a sweet spot for buying a three-year-old vehicle that still looks like new. Plus, you'll avoid the rapid depreciation of electric cars . However, Japanese SUVs, like the Honda Pilot , retain value well, which can mean higher used car prices.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and CarEdge.

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 hybrid a good buy?